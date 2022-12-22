With the current moonshine of the municipal budget for the next few years and the forecast of lower revenues put in black and white by the offices also on the basis of the data of the last two years, Ca’ Sugana aims to recover as much as possible of the credits it boasts from residents and businesses.

Not only unpaid fines, which are in the millions, but also taxes. Hence the start, in recent days, of a maxi role of 1.4 million euros for Imu and Tasi not paid despite reminders.

Role collection

The green light was given in recent days by the offices, and is part of the great recovery work started for months now by the councilor Schiavon’s budget department who, having to deal with increasingly small numbers and many unknowns about the future , must achieve the objective of recovering the recoverable – and due – in the shortest possible time.

Hence the launch of the Imu and Tasi collection campaign for the year 2022, due following the issue of as yet unpaid assessment notices and therefore unpaid and enforceable since the end of last November.

Dozens, hundreds of names entered in the list drawn up by the tax office. For all in the coming days the departure of letters of objection invitation to payment with the addition of the penalties provided.

Here are all the numbers

The greatest evasion is for the IMU, 838 thousand euros of unpaid debts as of 2022 to which are added penalties for 2,498 thousand euros. Then the Tasi: 114,000 euros in non-payments with around 33,000 euros in fines attached.

But a second one of over 240,000 euros has been added to this list, thus bringing the total amount due to 1.4 million euros.

In recent months Ca’ Sugana had triggered other minor roles, again for Imu and Tasi notices, but issued in 2018 and 2019 and subsequently paid in installments for which there were still various unpaid overdue installments (18 thousand euros), and for roles relating to 2017 with approximately 67 thousand euros still to be collected.

The other slopes

As mentioned, there are many streams that the offices have to sift through, in addition to that of taxes there is that of fines, with several million credits for unpaid penalties in past years, and that for non-payment or partial payment of the rent of many municipal properties (read social housing) today accounted for at around 1.4 million.

The Peruzzo real estate agency is dealing with this issue on behalf of the Municipality and tomorrow the manager of the municipal buildings will have to take charge of it, which will be identified following a forthcoming and not easy publication call for tenders.

Eight million gap

To give an idea of ​​the Municipality’s financial needs, there are the budget data which have shown how, for the current year, there has been a gap of almost eight million compared to the past: mainly due to the higher costs for bills, and lower revenue.