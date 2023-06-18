Unprecedented investment prospects from Generative Artificial Intelligence From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Unprecedented investment prospects from Generative Artificial Intelligence



Rolando Grandi, International Thematic Equities Manager at La Financière de l’Echiquier, analyzes the impact of generative AI on the evolution of numerous sectors and the resulting investment opportunities

The Generative Artificial Intelligence of ChatGPT has conquered 200 million users in record time, is still in its infancy and will profoundly transform the way human-machine interactions work. A technological feat that stimulates the growth potential of AI is for example Copilot, designed by Microsoft (NASDAQ:), an assistant integrated into the professional applications of the American giant. Some big names are going further, developing generative and automated processing systems to manage data. In the US, JP Morgan (NYSE:) has designed an AI model to analyze central bank speeches archived over decades, and in Europe, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has created AI to improve trading efficiency, while Bloomberg is leveraging its huge database to develop a generative AI algorithm, BloombergGPTwith 50 billion neurons.

TECHNOLOGY REVOLUTION IN RAPID ADOPTION

Rolando Grandi, Manager of international thematic equities at La Financière de l’Echiquier, reviews the rapid adoption of a technological revolution that is also benefiting other companies such as Servicenow, which develops IT infrastructure solutions and has just announced a partnership with Hugging Face, a start-up specializing in generative AI, to launch a open source solution. Another example Grandi cites is Snowflake (BIT:), a leader in cloud data management, which announced the acquisition of start-up Myst AI to extend machine learning in Snowflake Data Cloud…

