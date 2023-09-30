Home » Unprecedented Rainfall Causes Widespread Flooding and Infrastructure Collapse in New York City
Unprecedented Rainfall Causes Widespread Flooding and Infrastructure Collapse in New York City

(CNN) – New York City experienced a deluge of rain on Friday that caused the collapse of the sewage system and widespread flooding throughout the city. The heavy downpour caught many people off guard during the morning rush hour, prompting emergency services to rescue individuals trapped in cars and flooded basements.

Statistics revealed that John F. Kennedy International Airport received the highest amount of rainfall – 8 inches – in a single day since 1948. In Brooklyn, a month’s worth of rain fell within just three hours, resulting in one of the highest rain rates recorded during the storm.

Climate change experts warn that these extreme weather events are an indication of the changing climate. The warmer atmosphere acts as a giant sponge that absorbs more water vapor, leading to intense floods that overwhelm outdated flood protections. Rohit Aggarwala, New York City’s climate director, emphasized the urgent need for infrastructure improvements to keep pace with the changing climate.

By Friday afternoon, New York City had already accumulated between 7 and 15 cm of rainfall, with more expected overnight, although gradually tapering off.

In response to the extreme rains, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. Governor Hochul urged residents to stay safe and avoid traveling on flooded roads. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a similar declaration for his state.

The New York City Fire Department performed numerous rescues in flooded basements, including those in six city schools. One Brooklyn school was evacuated when a flooded basement caused the boiler to release smoke. Officials assured the public that all children were safe, and the situation was being closely monitored.

See also  The Houxi River in the Summer Palace has become an Internet celebrity punching place. In order to "the most beautiful reflection", more than 300 catties of fallen leaves are salvaged a day.

Transportation services, including subways and railroads, were severely affected by the flooding. Major disruptions led to service suspensions on ten train lines in Brooklyn and all three Metro-North train lines. Governor Hochul announced the deployment of additional buses to alleviate the transportation disruptions caused by the floods.

Limited service on Metro-North lines was gradually restored, and seven subway lines were fully operational by Friday afternoon. Janno Lieber, MTA Chairman and CEO, stated that the Hudson Line of the Metro-North Railroad was back in service, and the Long Island Railroad was running well. Efforts were underway to restore limited service on the remaining two lines by Friday night.

All three New York airports experienced flight delays on Friday. LaGuardia Airport’s historic Marine Air Terminal had to temporarily close due to flooding. However, it reopened later in the evening. Flood watches expired across the region by late Friday, except for Suffolk County, Long Island, and certain parts of Connecticut.

The rainfall records left by the storm were astonishing. Brooklyn received a month’s worth of rain, approximately 11.5 cm, within just three hours. In Manhattan, Central Park recorded almost 5 cm of rain in one hour, marking the highest rainfall rate in 80 years. John F. Kennedy International Airport documented the wettest day on record, with over 20 centimeters of rainfall since midnight.

As New York City copes with the aftermath of this weather event, comprehensive infrastructure improvements are urgently needed to mitigate the impact of climate change. CNN’s Brandon Miller, Zenebou Sylla, Samantha Beech, Paul Murphy, and Nicki Brown contributed to this report.

