Unpublished work by Gabriel García Márquez will be published next year

The unpublished novel by Gabriel García Márquez, “See you in August”, will finally be published in 2024.

The 150-page work had been in the author’s personal archive for years, but now, almost a decade after his death, it will be published to the delight of readers.

It is believed that the novel was made up of independent fragments that could be read as separate stories, but together they made up the body of the novel.

The story tells of the journey of a man who returns to his hometown after many years of absence to visit a woman with whom he had had an affair. “In August we see each other” is one more example of García Márquez’s poetic and evocative style, and its publication will undoubtedly be an important event for Latin American and universal literature.

The news has been received with great enthusiasm by the author’s followers, who look forward to reading this unpublished work and discovering the secrets it contains. Without a doubt, this release will be one of the most important literary events of the coming year.

Ramdom House quotes the words of his sons, Rodrigo and Gonzalo García Barcha:

“See You in August was the result of a last-ditch effort to continue creating against all odds. Reading it once again almost ten years after his death, we discovered that the text had many and highly enjoyable merits and nothing that prevents us from enjoying the most outstanding aspects of Gabo’s work: his capacity for invention, the poetry of language, the captivating narrative, his understanding of the human being and his affection for his experiences and misadventures, especially in love, possibly the main theme of all his work”.

«He returned to the island on August 16 on the ferry at three in the afternoon. She was wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, simple low-heeled shoes and no stockings, a satin parasol, and her only luggage was a beach bag. In the line of taxis on the pier he went straight to an old model eaten away by saltpeter. The driver greeted her with a greeting from an old acquaintance and stumbled through the destitute town, with bahareque houses and bitter palm roofs, and streets of white sand facing a burning sea”, the book begins.