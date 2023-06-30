Unrecognized diplomas are a waste of students’ time

Electronic Science – Samir Zaradi

Last Monday, Parliamentarian Mohamed El-Rakany, a member of the Istiqlal team in the House of Representatives, called for the necessity of generalizing the equivalence of diplomas for postgraduate studies obtained in Morocco, warning with regard to pedagogical reform the importance of providing an advanced and stimulating educational environment for students, including the development of curricula to form them relevant to reality and the needs of the market. The job.

In the context of an additional comment, he said, “The current youth find it difficult to differentiate between certificates recognized by the state or accredited, which causes a waste of time in front of their availability of unrecognized certificates or diplomas, which requires decisiveness in this matter so that young people are not a victim of any institution.” for-profit education.

For his part, Mr. Mirawi, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, revealed in his clarifications that Law No. 01.00 related to the organization of higher education allows universities to prepare and deliver their own certificates, within the framework of continuous training.

According to him, this category of certificates always differs from their national counterparts, whose preparation and delivery procedures have been determined in accordance with the regulatory texts in force, especially Decree No. 2.04.89 issued on June 7, 2004 defining the competence of university institutions and postgraduate courses, as well as the corresponding national certificates, as signed change and complete it.

