Unrelenting governance formalism to reduce the burden on the grassroots Xi Jinping emphasized this way_Guangming.com

On June 15, the meeting of the special working mechanism to reduce the burden on the grassroots level by rectifying formalism at the central level was held in Beijing. The meeting pointed out that since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping have taken the rectification of formalism to reduce the burden on the grassroots as an important part of the party’s work style construction, coordinated deployment and continued advancement, solved a number of outstanding problems, and stopped Some unhealthy tendencies. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly stated that we should continue to deepen the rectification of the “four winds” and focus on rectifying formalism and bureaucracy.

The Communist Party of China has always attached great importance to correcting formalism. General Secretary Xi Jinping made a series of important expositions and work arrangements for the work of reducing burdens at the grassroots level, leading the entire party to grasp it to the end, demonstrating his strong will and firm determination to continue to solve the outstanding problems of formalism and deepen and expand the work of reducing burdens at the grassroots level.

Source: People’s Daily

Editors: Wang Yuran, Peng Jing

Design: Wang Xiaoxiao

责编：杨煜 ]

