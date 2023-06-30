Unrelenting Heat and Smoke: Canadian Wildfires Continue to Blanket the US

BREAKING NEWS: Smoke from Canadian wildfires to continue plaguing US as heat wave exacerbates conditions

The smoke-filled skies that have engulfed much of the United States due to wildfires in Canada are expected to persist, with only brief relief from bouts of humidity and high temperatures brought on by a heat wave in the South, according to forecasters. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center (NOAA) warns that neither the out-of-control Canadian fires nor the stuck weather pattern responsible for this hazardous scenario show any signs of abating.

The situation is expected to persist for at least the next week, if not longer. The affected areas, particularly the Midwest and East, will continue to endure smoky air from the north and suffocating heat from the south until low pressure systems pass through, providing temporary respite. NOAA’s chief of operations, Greg Carbin, grimly remarked, “Pick your poison. The conditions will not be favorable.”

Cities like St. Louis have already experienced unhealthy air quality in recent days, but meteorologists predict a slight improvement in air quality due to the impending hot and humid weather. Temperatures are forecast to reach a scorching 109º F (42.8º C), accompanied by stifling humidity of 101º F (38.3º C).

The low pressure system responsible for transporting smoke from the Canadian fires is currently over New England, with winds blowing in a counter-clockwise direction. Regions to the west, such as Chicago and the Midwest, will continue to be impacted by smoke-laden winds, while warm air from the south will pervade the eastern areas. As the low pressure system and another system traversing the central Great Plains and Lake Superior progress, the Midwest will experience brief relief. However, the return of the low pressure will bring the smoke back to the affected regions.

“This carousel of air that goes around the Midwest” is perpetuating the prolonged smoke exposure, says Liz Moyer, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Chicago. Unfortunately, as long as the fires in Canada continue to burn, periodic days of poor air quality can be expected, according to Moyer. Despite its rarity, NOAA’s Carbin attributes this stuck weather pattern to climate change, though it is still too early to establish a definitive link.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the wildfire situation continues to worsen. A record number of fires have ravaged nearly every province, burning a staggering 30,000 square miles (80,000 square kilometers) of land, equivalent to an area nearly as large as South Carolina. Remarkably, fire season typically does not begin until July in Canada. The unusually hot and dry conditions have created ideal fire weather, causing plants to become more susceptible to ignition and leading to more intense and rapid-burning fires.

This unprecedented situation is both a result and an indicator of climate change, suggesting that wildfires are now more likely to occur and with greater severity. Each fire contributes to the production of smoke, exacerbating air quality concerns for affected regions. The combination of scorching heat and high levels of smoke presents significant challenges to human health, as both conditions are stressors on the body.

Ed Avol, a professor emeritus at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, warns of the hidden dangers posed by breathing in harmful pollutants, even when the sky appears clear. Air chemistry changes caused by wildfire smoke can have lesser-known impacts on the body.

Looking ahead, Canadian fire scientist Mike Flannigan predicts a “hot and mostly dry” summer for Canada, which does not bode well for extinguishing the fires. With no end in sight, he describes this year as “crazy” and expresses uncertainty about what lies ahead.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay indoors and take precautions against the toxic smoke. As the situation unfolds, authorities will continue to closely monitor air quality and provide updates and recommendations to ensure the safety and well-being of affected communities.

