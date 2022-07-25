Home News Unruly drivers on Treviso Mare, a barrage of fines and licenses withdrawn over the weekend
Unruly drivers on Treviso Mare, a barrage of fines and licenses withdrawn over the weekend

Tight checks by the carabinieri last weekend on the main road that connects the Marca to the Venetian seaside resorts

Tight checks by the carabinieri last weekend on the main road that connects the Marca to the Venetian seaside resorts

TREVISO. Burst of fines and licenses withdrawn at the weekend on the Treviso Mare. In particular on Sunday where some police patrols, even on motorcycles, guarded the road artery that connects the Marca to the seaside resorts of the Venetian.

In particular, as a note from the provincial command of the Arma points out, the checks were aimed at compliance with speed limits, the prevention of risky overtaking in points with no great visibility, the prohibited use of mobile phones and alcohol testing.

“Although no particular critical issues were found – reads a statement from the provincial command of the carabinieri – in any case a dozen fines were raised for speeding and overtaking vehicles in the queue, which resulted in the withdrawal of 6 driving licenses, the deduction of 10 points and over 1,000 euros in fines».

See also  They fight in the street for sentimental reasons, one had a knife in her bag: reported

