UNRWA: The new donations are not enough to continue our missions

The United Nations agency responsible for aiding Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) raised just over $100 million, on Friday, at a donors’ conference, an “insufficient” amount to continue its missions as of September.

The agency, which raised $1.2 billion last year, in January launched an appeal for $1.6 billion for 2023, most of it ($848 million) to fund basic services such as health centers and the 700 schools it runs, while the rest is allocated to emergency operations in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

But UNRWA, which is funded almost entirely by donations, is “on the brink of financial collapse,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the opening of the conference, on Friday morning, in a speech delivered by one of his representatives.

Uteresh lamented that there was a financial “stagnation” while “needs are increasing,” adding that “some of the largest and most reliable donors have recently told UNRWA that they may reduce their contributions.”

And UNRWA announced, in a statement, that the conference made it possible to collect $ 107.2 million in new donations, on Friday, bringing the total to 812.3 million, stressing that this “is not sufficient to cover the financial needs as of September.”

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said: “Although we are grateful for the announced promises, they are less than what the agency needs to keep, as of September, the 740 UNRWA schools and 140 clinics operating,” speaking of the risk of an “internal collapse” of the agency.

Citing chronic budget problems, he called for “long-term solutions” to fund the agency.

Lazzarini said in a press conference, Thursday, that “the crisis is real and it is deepening, and our ability to manage it with existing capabilities is coming to an end, slowly but surely,” comparing the agency to a sinking ship.

And UNRWA, which was established in 1949, includes 5.9 million registered Palestinian refugees, and in addition to schools and clinics, the agency also provides food aid to more than 1.7 million Palestinians, most of whom are in the Gaza Strip.

