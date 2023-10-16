Unsettling Incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: Woman Stabs Three, Including Police Lieutenant

Woman Allegedly Stabs Three, Including Police Lieutenant, at Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA – In a disturbing turn of events, Damaris Milton, a 44-year-old woman, armed with a knife, has allegedly stabbed three individuals, including a police lieutenant, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday.

Shocking images captured Milton waving the knife at approaching officers, as horrified travelers watched from a few meters away, separated only by a glass barrier.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. when the airport’s south terminal, where domestic flights take place, reported an armed woman. Milton reportedly initiated her stabbing spree by attacking her taxi driver before police intervened to restrain her and restrict her movement.

Efforts to persuade Milton to surrender the knife escalated the situation, resulting in the stabbing of an airport employee and an Atlanta Police Department lieutenant in the leg. Eventually, Milton was arrested and taken into custody.

Atlanta Police Sergeant John Chafee stated that there seems to be no prior link between Milton and her victims. However, investigators are still examining the circumstances surrounding the attack. Charges are expected to be filed against the assailant once further details are clarified.

The chaos that ensued led some travelers to kneel in the security screening area, while airport staff remained composed and assured everyone that the situation was under control.

Despite the unsettling incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remained unaffected, with no cancellations or delays reported.

Airport authorities are now focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers and employees. Additional security measures may be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, travelers are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to airport personnel or law enforcement officials.

