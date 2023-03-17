One of the last crashes occurred in the Gaspar de Villarroel and Francia sector, where there was considerable damage. (Citizen courtesy photo)

Again in the streets of Riobamba traffic accidents were recorded that left people injured, property damage and fear among passers-by who expect drivers to respect traffic regulations; but, mainly, respect the speed limit in the center of the town or in peripheral areas.

In the last few hours, two accidents have drawn the attention of citizens, since the first occurred near the intersection of José de Orozco and Baltazar Paredes streets, where a vehicle crashed into the wall of a corner house. According to preliminary data, the mishap would have happened because the affected driver avoided another car that allegedly did not respect the PARE disk and after the event fled the incident. Another similar event occurred in Francia and Villarroel streets, where there was a crash between two cars.

The Civil Traffic Agents of Riobamba attended the two road accidents and collected data, which will be necessary to establish the real causes of such events; Advantageously, they did not leave victims to regret or injured people, however, in other automobile events that have taken place throughout this week, injuries were reported.