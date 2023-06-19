Unsuccessful tipsters berated me even though I won. However, we cannot afford to abolish social networks

World number one Iga Świąteková goes to tournaments with a psychologist. Other tennis players from the top 100, such as Garbine Muguruza, Naomi Osakova and Amanda Anisimovova, took a break for mental health. They’ve all earned enough from tournaments and sponsorships that they don’t have to consider whether they can afford the absence.

However, this is not an option for players from lower positions. “When they have mental problems, they can’t afford it. They play to pay the rent,” said Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková.

On the other hand, in her opinion, she rather downplayed the possibility that someone feels exhausted and has mental problems due to the constant pressure that athletes experience. “I understand that when things don’t go well, one can fall for it. But tennis should only be a part of life, not the whole of it,” she added.

A separate problem in the field of mental health is social networks. Athletes often receive hateful comments on them. Biathlete Paulína Fialková, for example, reached the stage where she blocked the possibility of comments for a long period of time.

Former Slovak tennis player Chantal Škamlová also had problems with vulgar messages. “I received a lot of them. After every match, sometimes even after a win. I made a mistake there, not realizing that these are people who don’t have much to do with sports anyway. They usually bet on your match and then they can’t take it,” he tells Denník N.

Athletes are thus faced with an unpleasant dilemma.

