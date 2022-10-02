Listen to the audio version of the article

Caroli Hotels, a chain of five hotels operating since 1966 in Gallipoli and Santa Maria di Leuca in the province of Lecce, stops for “disproportionate and unsustainable” costs. To weigh is the surge in energy costs. An official communication was sent to the Prefecture of Lecce by the general manager Attilio Caputo who communicated, with immediate effect, the interruption of hotel and restaurant services to new customers.

“The disproportionate and unsustainable costs, which have totally eroded profit margins, make it impossible – it is reported in the communication – to guarantee the continuation of the activity while making use of the opportunities offered by the credit system and the implementation of photovoltaic systems, whose installation does not has still been authorized ”. There are about 275 employees. “We hope that a return to normality can recreate the conditions for a reopening”, is the wish expressed by the general manager of Caroli Hotels.

Giancarlo De Venuto, president of the Lecce section of AssoHotel, shares the concerns. «I invoke – he says – incisive policies not palliative methods to prevent other hotel companies from throwing in the towel. It is necessary to react immediately, to calm the prices in a sensible way, to avoid the risk of having tourists but not having companies to welcome them ».

SME emergency, 36% will raise prices, 26% will close earlier

In general, Italian SMEs are cornered by expensive energy: 36% expect to be forced to increase the final prices of their products and services to be able to sustain the incoming sting, while 26% plan to limit working hours and opening, for example by anticipating closing to consume less energy.

This is what emerges from a survey conducted by SWG for Confesercenti on a sample of craft, tourism and trade businesses with 50 or fewer employees. 6% even think of a suspension of the activity in the low season, while 18% say they are considering a reduction in the number of employees.