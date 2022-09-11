The invoice for the month of August, of 53 thousand euros, is five times more expensive than in the past. The mayor: “Impossible to keep open in these conditions”

On Friday the electricity bill for August was delivered and the figure is prohibitive: 53 thousand euros. “That’s five times the value of a normal month. Before the price increases we are witnessing, a month cost about 10 thousand euros, with the control unit on the Zunaia off; otherwise you paid even less. Except that with the drought, this year the plant produced very little energy: it remained inactive from the end of December to the end of April and in this period it had an irrelevant kW production compared to previous years “, explains the mayor, Danilo De Toni. «With the trend of the last bill, the cost of a single month is worth the same as the cost of about half a year. Impossible to keep the structure open under these conditions ».

The choice of the municipal administration is obligatory, albeit painful. The ice rink in fact serves not only tourists, but also the local hockey team, figure skating with a large youth sector, which carries out social activities in all respects.

“This year we had delayed the summer reopening, postponing it from July to August, precisely to reduce costs, in light of the increases”, underlines De Toni. «But we have reopened precisely to give continuity to the activities of the Alleghe Hockey team and to figure skating which give the opportunity to play sports for over 100 children and young people in the entire valley. In this sense, the ice rink has always represented a service for the whole Agordino, provided by the Municipality of Alleghe which has always borne the costs alone. But now we can no longer bear such a burden ».

“Reluctantly, I have already communicated the news to the president of the sports club, Adriano Levis, telling him that as soon as the cost of electricity returns to acceptable levels and sustainable conditions are created, we will study how to reopen”, says the mayor . «I will do the same as soon as possible with the head of the skating sector».

At the moment the PUN (Single National Price) of electricity is around 0.794 euros / kWh, while it was about 0.11 euros just a year ago. «The estimates speak of a further rise in prices in September» concludes De Toni. “Keeping the ice rink open could mean an unthinkable cost, just electricity, in a year. Resources that a small municipality like Alleghe does not have ».