Home News Unsustainable energy costs, the world of commerce in alarm: “Eliminate charges on bills and aid as for Covid”
News

Unsustainable energy costs, the world of commerce in alarm: “Eliminate charges on bills and aid as for Covid”

by admin
Unsustainable energy costs, the world of commerce in alarm: “Eliminate charges on bills and aid as for Covid”

UDINE. With a “double somersault”, quoting the national vice president and provincial president of Confcommercio, Giovanni Da Pozzo, the world of commercial operators clings to the words “positivity, future and optimism”, which “are in the DNA” of the category: declaration of good intentions and commitment, therefore, although it is clear that the Covid-inflation-surge in energy and gas costs chain makes it very difficult to look forward with blind confidence.

The guide

Electricity bill, why is it so expensive (but could go down)?

Sandra Riccio

The picture of a dimension in which the will collides with concreteness emerged clearly from the award ceremony of the “Masters of Labor”, promoted since 1975 by the 50 & Più Udine association and held on the morning of Monday 10 October at Villa de Claricini Dornpacher , in Bottenicco di Moimacco: suffice it to quote, by way of example, the words of one of the awarded “veterans”, the Sappada hotelier Mauro Boccingher, active for over 50 years.

Measures

Dear bills, when the only real antidote is to reduce consumption

Riccardo Tomas

«The period – he commented – is really difficult. We have always been very attentive to good management and energy saving, but the structure we run is large: I don’t know how it will end this year ».

«We faced – began the national president of Confcommercio and of the 50 & Più Udine association Carlo Sangalli, guest of honor at the event – an unprecedented health emergency, which in turn triggered a very serious economic emergency. If there had not been the attention of that fundamental intermediate sphere which is the associative body, which has been able to keep the bar straight – he said -, we would certainly have fallen into a social emergency as well. The “Masters” who today see the importance of their work recognized represent a cultural and social heritage precisely, as the pivot of relationships, even more so after the difficult years we have gone through: they are animated by a profound sense of community, the desire to work hard to overcome difficulties together in the name of love for the country “.

See also  What is the impact of the steady LPR in April after the rate cut fails?

The declarations of the regional councilor for productive activities Sergio Emidio Bini follow the same lines: «We have and you have seen all kinds of them in recent times: behind us there are difficult years and the period remains complicated. Often – he observed – it would be easier and more comfortable to lower the shutters, but no: these people do not give up, they put the interests of the community and their collaborators first. They are an example and the Region will try to support them as much as possible “, he assured him, recalling an imminent call for refreshments for small and micro enterprises, with a 40 million euro budget, which” will allow to help 40 thousand VAT numbers “.

The provision

From the Region, contributions of up to 2,000 euros to businesses to pay gas and electricity bills

Maurizio Cescon

From the president of the Cciaa di Pordenone – Udine Giovanni Da Pozzo homage “to the experience of a generation that has experienced epochal changes and that oversees the territory by playing an indispensable role of proximity”.

From him, therefore – as well as, at the opening of the ceremony, from the president of the Foundation de Claricini, Oldino Cernoia, from the mayor of Moimacco Enrico Basaldella and from the councilor for production activities of the Municipality of Cividale, Manlio Boccolini -, the applause to the “Masters” , a model of professionalism and dedication. Forty-two traders from the province of Udine were awarded the recognition: 23 diamond eagles (with over 50 years of activity), 15 gold eagles (over 40 years), 4 silver eagles (over 25 years).

You may also like

The 25 new Alfieri del Lavoro were awarded...

3 cases of asymptomatic infection of the new...

The source of this round of epidemic in...

Gaffe by Serracchiani on the Vajont: “Dam collapsed”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the...

Coronavirus latest news. today another 15,089 cases (+...

China’s only captive male Internet celebrity rabbit “Hun...

The place of waste – Gabriele D’Angelo

The city’s New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and...

Toto government ministers Meloni: the names according to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy