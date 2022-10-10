UDINE. With a “double somersault”, quoting the national vice president and provincial president of Confcommercio, Giovanni Da Pozzo, the world of commercial operators clings to the words “positivity, future and optimism”, which “are in the DNA” of the category: declaration of good intentions and commitment, therefore, although it is clear that the Covid-inflation-surge in energy and gas costs chain makes it very difficult to look forward with blind confidence.

The picture of a dimension in which the will collides with concreteness emerged clearly from the award ceremony of the “Masters of Labor”, promoted since 1975 by the 50 & Più Udine association and held on the morning of Monday 10 October at Villa de Claricini Dornpacher , in Bottenicco di Moimacco: suffice it to quote, by way of example, the words of one of the awarded “veterans”, the Sappada hotelier Mauro Boccingher, active for over 50 years.

«The period – he commented – is really difficult. We have always been very attentive to good management and energy saving, but the structure we run is large: I don’t know how it will end this year ».

«We faced – began the national president of Confcommercio and of the 50 & Più Udine association Carlo Sangalli, guest of honor at the event – an unprecedented health emergency, which in turn triggered a very serious economic emergency. If there had not been the attention of that fundamental intermediate sphere which is the associative body, which has been able to keep the bar straight – he said -, we would certainly have fallen into a social emergency as well. The “Masters” who today see the importance of their work recognized represent a cultural and social heritage precisely, as the pivot of relationships, even more so after the difficult years we have gone through: they are animated by a profound sense of community, the desire to work hard to overcome difficulties together in the name of love for the country “.

The declarations of the regional councilor for productive activities Sergio Emidio Bini follow the same lines: «We have and you have seen all kinds of them in recent times: behind us there are difficult years and the period remains complicated. Often – he observed – it would be easier and more comfortable to lower the shutters, but no: these people do not give up, they put the interests of the community and their collaborators first. They are an example and the Region will try to support them as much as possible “, he assured him, recalling an imminent call for refreshments for small and micro enterprises, with a 40 million euro budget, which” will allow to help 40 thousand VAT numbers “.

From the president of the Cciaa di Pordenone – Udine Giovanni Da Pozzo homage “to the experience of a generation that has experienced epochal changes and that oversees the territory by playing an indispensable role of proximity”.

From him, therefore – as well as, at the opening of the ceremony, from the president of the Foundation de Claricini, Oldino Cernoia, from the mayor of Moimacco Enrico Basaldella and from the councilor for production activities of the Municipality of Cividale, Manlio Boccolini -, the applause to the “Masters” , a model of professionalism and dedication. Forty-two traders from the province of Udine were awarded the recognition: 23 diamond eagles (with over 50 years of activity), 15 gold eagles (over 40 years), 4 silver eagles (over 25 years).