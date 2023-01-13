Release date: 2023-01-13 09:51

N reporter He Rongna

Photography Yao Yuyong Zhou Chenlei Pan Jianrong Li Wenjing

News from our newspaper The exclusive festival is full of glory, and the mission is lofty to make new contributions. January 10 is the third Chinese People’s Police Day. The Jiaxing Public Security Bureau held a grand celebration, raising the police flag, reviewing the oath of joining the police, concentrating on awards, and holding a press briefing and the opening ceremony of “Jiaxing 110”.

The police flag is fluttering, and the oath is clanging. At 9 o’clock in the morning, accompanied by the exciting melody of the police song, the police flag was raised slowly. Representatives of the police from the Municipal Bureau participated in the solemn flag-raising ceremony and solemnly swore an oath under the flag of the police.

“I am the Chinese People’s Police, and I swear: to firmly support the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China, to dedicate myself to the noble cause of the people’s public security, to be loyal to the party, to serve the people, to enforce the law fairly, and to be disciplined, to safeguard political security, maintain social stability, and protect the people. Peaceful and heroic struggle!” Zhang Haiyan, a member of the party group of the municipal government and secretary of the party committee of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, took the oath, and all the policemen faced the police flag and raised their right hands to renew the oath of the people’s police.

In the past year, the city’s public security organs have won a series of tough battles such as the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, including the maintenance of security and stability. The Municipal Public Security Bureau has also emerged a group of groups and individuals with outstanding performance and outstanding achievements. In order to further stimulate the confidence and determination of the public security organs and the general police in the place where the red boat set sail to “practice the requirements of ‘three abilities’ and strive to be the guards of the red boat”, during the event, the provincial model and provincial excellent collectives and the policemen and policemen who won the first and second prizes were awarded Collective awards.

Hold the flag and forge ahead, escort with courage. At the press briefing, Jiaxing Public Security announced the top ten highlights of the work in the past year. The Municipal Public Security Bureau went all out to prevent risks, ensure safety, maintain stability, and promote development, ensuring the continued stability of the city’s overall social security. The main public security business indicators showed “four declines”: the number of criminal cases filed in the city decreased by 11.8% year-on-year, the number of public security cases accepted decreased by 7.3% year-on-year, the number of homicide cases decreased by 36.7% year-on-year, and the number of traffic accident deaths decreased by 17.3% year-on-year.

In 2022, Jiaxing Public Security handed over a safe answer sheet——In this year, Jiaxing Public Security made precise and intelligent control, resolutely won the battle against epidemic prevention, and established a flat circle-level management and control mechanism for cities and counties in wartime; this year, Jiaxing Public Security Taking the initiative to take the initiative, we have successively won major security battles such as the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the World Internet Conference, and the Shanghai International Import Expo. “Day Action”; this year, Jiaxing Public Security reformed and innovated, made every effort to improve the effectiveness of social governance, carried out zero-tolerance crackdown on gangsters, cracked down on crimes against vulnerable groups such as abduction and trafficking of women and children, and pension fraud; this year, Jiaxing Public Security spent their lives First, insist on “containing major issues” and “controlling major ones”, actively promote the establishment of a national civilized model city, and implement refined management of urban traffic; this year, Jiaxing Public Security has integrated into the overall situation and actively escorted social and economic development, and introduced assistance to ensure the stability and quality of the economy. Fifteen measures to rescue enterprises provide the strongest support in terms of recruiting talents and intelligence, benefiting enterprises, etc.; The application was rated as a good application for the province’s digital reform, and promoted the construction of the social security prevention and control system with the “Smart Security” series; Education and practice activities with the theme of “capability”, solidified the “double red leadership” selection method, “scenario-style” training scenarios to achieve full coverage of law enforcement needs, deepen the construction of clean and honest public security, and continue to do a good job in warming and loving the police.

Starting in 2023, the Jiaxing public security organs will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, and firmly ” Four self-confidence” and “two safeguards”, firmly grasp the general requirements of loyalty to the party, service to the people, fair law enforcement, and strict discipline, focusing on the new goal of building an important central city in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration, with the security of the Hangzhou Asian Games as the core The general starting point, with the construction of the “public security brain” as the general traction, promotes the reform of the police mechanism, and does a good job in preventing risks, ensuring safety, maintaining stability, and promoting development at a higher level. Forge ahead with “two firsts” to create a safe and stable political and social environment.

“Jiaxing Public Security vigorously promotes the promotion of media integration, so that positive energy can generate a large amount of traffic, and good voices can become the strongest voice.” Yang Zhiyong, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and editor-in-chief of the Municipal News Media Center, and Gao Haijin, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, delivered speeches on stage. On this special day, after nearly a month of careful preparation, “Jiaxing 110” jointly organized by the Municipal Public Security Bureau and the Municipal News Media Center officially met with the audience. Yang Mingsong, member of the Party Committee and deputy editor-in-chief of the Municipal News Media Center , Xie Lizhong, member of the Party Committee of the Municipal Public Security Bureau and director of the Political Department, unveiled the editorial department of “Jiaxing 110”, and the leaders at the meeting pressed the button to start broadcasting the column together.

On the same day, the public security (branch) bureaus of all counties (cities, districts) in the city simultaneously held a police flag-raising ceremony, a live broadcast camp of “Revealing the 110 you don’t know”, drone delivery of “mysterious gifts” and “veteran role models” in commercial areas Celebration activities such as story sharing sessions are simple and grand, with colorful “police”.