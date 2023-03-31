In-depth advancement of new industrialization (new era, new journey, new great cause, unswervingly promoting high-quality development)

Innovate vigorously, and continue to break through the “stuck neck” problem. On March 8, my country’s first domestically produced F-class 50 MW heavy-duty gas turbine commercial demonstration unit jointly built by Dongfang Electric and China Huadian, successfully passed the trial operation, filling the gap in my country’s independent gas turbine application field.

Efforts were made to develop, and the global layout of advantageous industries was accelerated. On March 10, the first overseas passenger car production base of BYD and Nezha, two new energy car companies, laid the foundation stone in Thailand on the same day. Following the cumulative export of 3.111 million complete automobiles in my country in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 54.4%, in the first two months of this year, 630,000 complete automobiles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 52.9%.

In the spring, the good news of my country’s continuous promotion of new industrialization continued to spread.

On March 5, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out when participating in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation at the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress, “we must insist on focusing on the development of the economy on the real economy, deepen the promotion of new industrialization, strengthen the reconstruction of industrial foundations and major Technological and equipment research to promote high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry.” The important speech of the general secretary has aroused strong repercussions in various regions and departments. Everyone said that on the new journey, we must strengthen our confidence, face up to difficulties, unswervingly promote high-quality development, and solidly promote new industrialization. The manufacturing power opens a new chapter and writes a new chapter.

Promote the optimization and upgrading of the industrial system

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to plan ahead in key areas and comprehensively improve the modernization level of the industrial system, which not only consolidates the leading position of traditional advantageous industries, but also creates new competitive advantages.

To promote new industrialization, we must focus on promoting the optimization and upgrading of the industrial system.

Just double-click the control button on the side of the phone, and the display will scroll up. In just a few seconds, a phone that was originally 5 inches in size expands to 6.5 inches… At the 2023 World Mobile Communications Conference held recently, Lenovo Group exhibited The first vertical scroll screen concept phone was released. Since the release of the first working prototype of a folding screen device in 2016, and the launch of the first folding screen mobile phone with a drop-shaped folding structure in 2019, Lenovo Group’s long-term investment and research and development in the field of flexible screens have continued to make breakthroughs.

In recent years, my country’s new display industry has accelerated and reached a new level. The annual production capacity of display panels has reached 200 million square meters, and the industry scale has leapt to the first place in the world. Following the formation of leading competitiveness in the field of LCD (liquid crystal display) and a global market share of more than 70%, in the field of OLED (organic light-emitting diode), domestic enterprises have mastered the core technology, and have made technological innovations such as high refresh rate and pixel arrangement. expand. my country is also catching up in new generation display technologies such as micro-display, printed display, and laser display.

The development of the new display industry is a vivid footnote for my country to promote the optimization and upgrading of the industrial system and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system.

—— Transform and upgrade traditional industries. The traditional industry, which accounts for more than 80% of the manufacturing industry, has good news frequently. Guangdong Province implemented the “double increase” action of industrial technological transformation, and promoted 9,000 industrial enterprises to carry out technological transformation this year. Shandong Province strives to implement about 10,000 technical transformation projects with an investment of more than 5 million yuan throughout the year, and achieve an increase of about 6% in industrial technological transformation investment. Hubei Province implemented a new round of large-scale technological transformation for traditional industries, and the investment plan for technological transformation increased by more than 12%.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated that in the next five years, we will vigorously promote technological transformation and equipment renewal of enterprises, promote process modernization and high-end products; implement the action of “increasing varieties, improving quality, and creating brands” in the manufacturing industry to improve product quality and brand effect; In-depth implementation of intelligent manufacturing projects, comprehensive implementation of green manufacturing, and promotion of my country’s traditional industries along the road of new industrialization.

—— Consolidate and extend advantageous industries. The output of a number of important products such as personal computers, mobile phones, household appliances, and solar panels accounts for more than half of the world, and high-speed rail, ships, power equipment, construction machinery, and communication equipment have formed distinctive advantages… All regions and departments vigorously implement industrial Basic reengineering projects, implementing major technological equipment research projects, consolidating and improving the advantages of the entire industrial chain; implementing special actions for the development of advanced manufacturing clusters, focusing on key fields such as construction machinery, rail transit, optoelectronic information, energy and power equipment, textiles and clothing, and building world-class Advanced Manufacturing Cluster.

——Cultivate and expand emerging industries. Unprotected left and right turns, pedestrian and vehicle avoidance, automatic follow-up, lever change, automatic recognition of traffic lights, automatic obstacle avoidance… In the busy center of Shenzhen, driving the Avita 11 equipped with urban NCA smart driving navigation assistance system, let Traveling to and from work is as easy as taking a taxi. In 2022, the annual penetration rate of passenger cars equipped with L2 level and above intelligent assisted driving functions will exceed 30%, and intelligent networked vehicles will accelerate to the new track.

In the next five years, my country will focus on key areas such as 5G, bio-manufacturing, industrial Internet, green and low-carbon, and continue to enrich and expand new application scenarios. Expand the construction layout of the National Manufacturing Innovation Center in the field of emerging industries, implement the “robot +” application action, and promote the large-scale and intensive development of the Internet of Things industry.

——Forward-looking layout of future industries. In recent years, my country’s artificial intelligence industry has made positive progress in technological innovation, industrial ecology, and integrated applications, and has entered the world‘s first echelon. In 2022, the scale of the core industry will reach 508 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18%. At present, my country is accelerating the deployment of new industries such as humanoid robots, metaverse, and quantum technology, and comprehensively promoting the research and development of 6G technology. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is studying and formulating an action plan for future industrial development, encouraging local governments to try first and speed up the layout of future industries.

Improve the resilience and security level of the industrial chain and supply chain

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the industrial chain and supply chain cannot be lost at critical moments, which is an important feature that the economy of a major country must have. It is necessary to lengthen the long board, make up for the short board, and build an independent, controllable, safe and reliable domestic production and supply system in areas and nodes related to national security.

To promote new industrialization, it is necessary to continuously improve the resilience and security level of the industrial chain and supply chain.

With the in-depth implementation of the industrial foundation reengineering project, breakthroughs in key basic technologies have been made, and more high-quality enterprises focusing on the industrial foundation have emerged, and the independent controllability of my country’s industrial system has continued to improve.

——Find out the weak links of “stuck neck” and “dropped chain”, focus on making up for shortcomings and forging long ones, and improve the independent controllability of the industrial system.

Since the localization of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment products of Shenzhen Hannuo Medical Technology Co., Ltd. on January 4, the number of approved domestic ECMO products in my country has rapidly increased to three.

“The successful localization of ECMO products is not a breakthrough in one or two points, but a systematic and independent innovation as a whole.” said Liu Yang, chairman of Hannuo Medical. According to reports, the research and development process of domestic ECMO products has broken through a number of core technologies, applied for a total of 85 patents, formulated 3 national standards, and 5 enterprise standards.

“The level of industrial foundation and major technical equipment represents the comprehensive industrial strength and the level of industrial development.” The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that this year will create a number of industrial basic common technology centers. Breakthroughs in key areas include a batch of innovative and iconic equipment.

——Around the key industrial chains, we will further promote “strengthening the chain, supplementing the chain and stabilizing the chain”, giving full play to the leading role of “chain master” enterprises, strengthening the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, large and medium-sized enterprises to jointly tackle key problems, and promoting the development of the entire industrial chain.

The auxiliary time of machine production and feeding is shortened to zero, the production cycle is increased by more than 2 times, and the continuous production of anodes is realized; with the help of precision sensing, visual analysis and high-precision closed-loop control technology, the production speed of pole pieces is increased from 0.6 m/s to 2.5 m/s, the diaphragm alignment accuracy has been increased from ±0.75 mm to ±0.3 mm… Shenzhen Jiyang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. has gone through 4 iterations of research and development of the anode continuous intelligent winding machine, and its efficiency and manufacturing accuracy have reached the international leading level.

The achievement of this achievement is inseparable from CATL’s guidance on cutting-edge battery technology principles, manufacturing processes, and equipment research and development support. In recent years, the lithium-ion battery “chain master” enterprises represented by the Ningde era have driven the upstream and downstream enterprises of the industrial chain to jointly tackle key problems, and have surpassed foreign advanced lithium-ion equipment enterprises in terms of manufacturing efficiency and precision indicators, realizing the industrial chain. A leap from low-end to high-end. At present, my country’s lithium battery equipment industry has more than 2,000 patents, and the localization rate has reached 95%.

——The optimal layout and the continuous acceleration of education clusters will lay a solid foundation for the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry.

Guangzhou Huangpu, TCL Huaxing T9 project array factory, the automatic processing equipment is fully powered. “From the start of production in September to the end of December last year, the cumulative total output value of the project has exceeded 100 million yuan.” Zhang Haitao, deputy general manager of TCL Huaxing Guangzhou, said that since the beginning of this year, new products have been produced smoothly, and many orders have been delivered in an orderly manner.

From 8K content creation, message processing, high-end display, cloud storage to network transmission, Guangzhou has initially formed a full industry chain of ultra-high-definition video covering recording, editing and broadcasting, and the output value of related industries exceeds 100 billion yuan. The leading industries of ultra-high-definition video and smart home appliance industrial clusters formed in Guangzhou, Foshan, and Huizhou achieved an output value of more than 900 billion yuan.

In 2022, the output value of 45 state-level advanced manufacturing clusters will exceed 20 trillion yuan, and advanced manufacturing clusters will increasingly become the source of industrial innovation, the gathering place of high-quality enterprises, the carrier of major innovation projects, and the new highland of regional economic development.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated that the next step will be to implement a special action for the development of advanced manufacturing clusters; to promote the coordinated digital transformation of upstream and downstream enterprises; The integrated development of clusters of small and medium-sized enterprises will accelerate the advancement of national-level clusters to world-class levels.

Promoting the high-end, intelligent and green development of the manufacturing industry

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the traditional manufacturing industry is the foundation of the modern industrial system. It is necessary to accelerate digital transformation, promote advanced and applicable technologies, and strive to improve the level of high-end, intelligent, and green.

Promoting new industrialization, China‘s manufacturing is constantly moving towards high-end, intelligent, and green.

Covering multiple technical points such as intelligent interaction, multi-dimensional perception, adaptive air processing, and intelligent equipment management, the artificial intelligence home central air conditioner has standards to follow from manufacturing to consumption and purchase…Recently, led by Midea Group, China Household Appliances The country’s first artificial intelligence household central air-conditioning technology group standard jointly drafted by the Research Institute, the Fifth Electronics Research Institute of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other authoritative organizations was officially released. Midea’s high-end artificial intelligence home appliance brand COLMO became the first central air-conditioning product to obtain this technical certification.

Working with industry associations and scientific research institutes to formulate technical group standards has become one of the important starting points for Midea Group to promote high-end brands. Previously, relying on the air purifier group standards, Midea launched a new product, the Net Striker Air Purifier Disinfector, which is equipped with the fourth-generation air disinfection technology. The 30-minute coronavirus disinfection rate reached 99.9%.

Aiming at the direction of industrial upgrading and consumption upgrading, continue to implement the “three products” action of increasing varieties, improving quality, and creating brands of consumer goods and the quality improvement action of key industries, enhance the supply capacity of high-end products and services, and continuously improve the adaptability of the supply system to domestic demand. It has become an important focus for the transformation and upgrading of Chinese brands.

In just 51 seconds, more than a dozen car lights, many instruments in the car, and the engine compartment nameplate with as many as 140 characters have to be carefully checked. This is undoubtedly a huge test for the quality inspector’s eyesight. Chen Yaoming is the quality inspection team leader of the last inspection process in the assembly workshop of Guangqi Honda Huangpu Plant.

“Manual inspection tests experience and naked eye vision, not to mention slow speed, easy missed inspection, inconsistent standards, and visual fatigue after long-term exposure to light sources, which may bury quality risks.” Chen Yaoming said, in Baidu Smart Cloud Kaiwu With the assistance, Guangqi Honda has installed 7 dome cameras on the production line. With the machine vision system, it can automatically identify up to 6 models. For more than 22 kinds of lights of a single model, it only takes 1 second to complete the simultaneous shooting. , Synchronous calculation, intelligent comparison of 120 detailed pictures, the accuracy rate is as high as 99%.

According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, my country has built more than 2,100 high-level digital workshops and smart factories, of which 209 are demonstration benchmark factories; cultivated more than 6,000 system solution suppliers, and built an industrial Internet platform with certain regional and industry influence The number reached 240; the numerical control rate of key processes in key industrial enterprises reached 58.6%, and the penetration rate of digital R&D and design tools reached 77%.

In the next step, we will implement intelligent manufacturing projects in depth, promote the deep integration of new-generation information technologies such as the Internet, big data, and artificial intelligence with the manufacturing industry, promote the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, and accelerate the construction and application of new information infrastructure such as 5G and data centers. Innovative applications of the Industrial Internet.

“In the past, energy-saving renovations were done by myself, but with the ‘carbon efficiency code’, I finally realized it.” In the Jiuli special material production workshop in Wuxing District, Huzhou, Zhejiang, Yu Xiemin, manager of the safety and environmental protection department, opened the mobile phone applet, The company’s total carbon emissions, carbon efficiency value, carbon neutrality rate and other values ​​are clear at a glance.

By sharing, deconstructing, and integrating 39 types of data at different levels, Huzhou sorted out the “carbon-energy-electricity” business of the enterprise layer by layer, realized an accurate understanding of the carbon emission base, and generated a “carbon efficiency code”, which is scientific for the enterprise It provides a visual path for decision-making, energy saving and emission reduction.

Anchored to hand over the excellent “carbon efficiency bill”, Jiuli Special Materials continued to promote upgrading and transformation. The power consumption of Wuxing Park decreased by 10%, water consumption decreased by 13%, and carbon emissions per unit output decreased by 11%. Up to now, Huzhou City has achieved the carbon efficiency evaluation of more than 3,800 industrial enterprises above the designated size. Relying on this, in 2022, Huzhou will carry out 398 energy-saving technological transformations, and create a total of 48 national green factories and 26 national green supply chain management enterprises.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that in recent years, through the in-depth promotion of green transformation of key industries, the energy consumption and water consumption of related enterprises have been reduced to about 60% of the industry average level. In the next step, we will actively and steadily promote green and low-carbon industrial development, comprehensively promote green manufacturing, improve the comprehensive utilization efficiency of industrial resources and clean production levels, and build a resource-saving and environmentally friendly green production system.

In order to build a strong manufacturing country and a strong network country, focus on intelligent manufacturing, promote the deep integration of informatization and industrialization, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, and consolidate the industrial foundation for a new development pattern. China is writing a new chapter in the development of new industrialization.

