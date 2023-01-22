Comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road.

On January 19, the Third Plenary Session of the Twelfth Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection was held in Taiyuan. The majority of party members and cadres in our province learned and understood the spirit of the plenary session for the first time. Everyone said that they should more firmly and consciously defend the “two establishments” and achieve the “two maintenances”, and strengthen their political awareness and responsibility to persevere in the fight against corruption and discipline. In accordance with the deployment of the Provincial Party Committee, we will build a clean and clean Shanxi in an all-round way, unswervingly push the comprehensive and strict governance of the party in Shanxi, achieve a lasting political ecology, and write a new chapter for Shanxi to practice socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. contribute.

Strengthen the political consciousness of managing the party and governing the party in the new era and new journey

2022 is the year when the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held, and it is also a milestone year in the history of Shanxi’s development. On the eve of the Spring Festival in 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Shanxi for the third time in five years. He brought deep concern, made scientific guidance, and gave great encouragement to 35 million cadres and the masses. Over the past year, the Provincial Party Committee has taken it as a major political task to study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection and investigation of Shanxi’s important speech, keep in mind the leader’s entrustment, shoulder the main responsibility, fully implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, comprehensively build a clean Shanxi, lead and Remarkable results have been achieved in ensuring high-quality development, and new achievements have been made in party building and various undertakings, reaching a new level. The majority of party members and cadres in our province said that the plenary session made an in-depth summary of the new achievements of our province in comprehensively and strictly governing the party, deeply analyzed the situation facing the party management, and constantly promoted the comprehensive and strict party governance, and unswervingly deepened the construction of a clean and honest government. The deployment of the anti-corruption struggle fully demonstrates the political consciousness and responsibility of the Provincial Party Committee to firmly defend the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and persevere in the fight against corruption.

“Resolutely follow the requirements of the provincial party committee, and stick to the strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time.” Zhang Linhu, a cadre of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, said that he must earnestly study and understand the implementation of the spirit of the plenary session, especially to deepen the construction of party style and clean government and anti-corruption struggle, improve political standing, improve political ability, strictly enforce political discipline and rules, work hard to strengthen self-construction, resolutely break away from formalism and bureaucracy, and constantly improve political quality and ability to perform duties for the Promote the high-quality development of various undertakings in the province and make contributions.

Since last year, Dingxiang County has made unremitting efforts to educate the ideals and beliefs of party members and cadres, and organized county management cadres to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. This aspect is subdivided into 15 specific indicators, and the performance in urgent, difficult and dangerous tasks such as epidemic prevention and control and rural revitalization is regarded as an important aspect of examining the political quality of cadres. Wang Ruixing, a cadre of the Organization Department of the county party committee, said that it is necessary to always adhere to the party’s political construction as the guide, build a solid ideological foundation for “two maintenances”, carry out a solid special action to grasp party building and promote grassroots governance capabilities, and further strengthen grassroots party organizations. Political and organizational functions provide a strong organizational guarantee for promoting high-quality development.

Always stay sober and firm on the road

At the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, General Secretary Xi Jinping further emphasized that “comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and we must always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of large parties”, and used “six how to always” to The unique problem has been explained in depth. The plenary session earnestly studied and deeply understood the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and asked to keep sober and firm on the road in comparison with the major requirements of “six how to always” and keep advancing Party style and clean government construction and anti-corruption struggle.

The majority of party members and cadres in our province stated that they must always adhere to the party’s ideals, beliefs and purposes, speak politics with a clear-cut stand, overcome problems such as lack of ability and panic, have the courage to take responsibility, rely on tenacious struggle to overcome various difficulties and challenges, and constantly promote party style. The construction of a clean government and the fight against corruption have continuously cultivated a good political and ecological soil, and unswervingly pushed the comprehensive and strict party governance in Shanxi.

Always adhere to the people-centered political stance, so that the people feel that comprehensive and strict governance of the party is at hand. Niu Junrui, director of Yangpo Nao Community in Yangquan, said: “The plenary meeting clarified the work direction and put forward standard requirements for the grassroots work. Collect social conditions and public opinions, extend the tentacles of supervision to the “nerve endings” of the grassroots, strive to get through the “last mile” of supervision, solve more difficult, annoying, and trivial matters for the grassroots, and better serve the people.”

The most solid support for the party’s work is at the grassroots level, and the most prominent contradictions are also at the grassroots level. In the supervision and governance of the “three batches of key villages” carried out in our province, the discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels adhere to the people’s standpoint, focus on the most directly felt and most strongly reflected problems of the masses, and use the actual effect of rectifying discipline and anti-corruption Respond to the expectations of the masses and improve people’s livelihood and well-being.

“Corruption and work style problems at the grassroots directly damage the interests of the masses and hurt their feelings. What eats up is the sense of gain of the masses, squanders the trust of the masses in the party, and erodes the mass foundation of the party’s governance.” Yuncheng Pinglu County Department Yao Le, member of the Party Committee of the Guanzhen People’s Government and Secretary of the Commission for Discipline Inspection, said that the plenary session made arrangements and requirements for promoting comprehensive and strict party governance to the grassroots. Urgent, difficult, and anxious issues of interests let the masses feel that their affairs are managed and their interests are safeguarded, and the political and mass foundations for the party’s governance are continuously strengthened.

Young cadres are the successors of the cause of the party and the country, shouldering the mission entrusted by the times. Fan Yingfei, a young cadre from the School of Vehicle and Traffic Engineering, Taiyuan University of Science and Technology, said that “forging iron must be hard on your own.” As a young cadre, born in a great era, he must temper his thoughts with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the guide, and always strengthen his rational beliefs. Keep in mind the original mission, consciously improve theoretical literacy and awareness, maintain a sense of awe and the consciousness of “if you fail to prosecute yourself”, take honesty and self-discipline as the life criterion, and fasten the “first button” of honesty and politics.

Create a New Situation in Building a Clean and Honest Shanxi in an All-round Way

Building clean politics and resolutely opposing corruption is a clear-cut political stance that our party has always adhered to, and it is a major political task that the party’s self-revolution must grasp for a long time. Over the past year, the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision have resolutely implemented the party’s strategic deployment of self-revolution and the strategic policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, focusing on the “five major systems” to build a clean and clean Shanxi in an all-round way, and promote the province’s political ecology to continue to move toward lasting prosperity Righteousness.

Zhao Shuyue, a cadre of the Propaganda Department of the Youth League Provincial Committee, said that the Communist Youth League, as a political school leading the ideological progress of Chinese youth, should make good use of Shanxi’s clean culture, red culture and excellent traditional cultural resources, and make good use of the achievements and practices of Shanxi’s party style and clean government construction and anti-corruption struggle system As a result, fully mobilize the league-affiliated media and youth activity positions, and continue to strengthen the ideological and moral construction of young people through in-depth development of various forms of integrity education activities among young people in the province, guide young people to establish a sense of integrity, and cultivate correct values ​​​​and noble moral sentiments , forming a good trend of being proud of honesty and ashamed of greed.

“As a private entrepreneur, we must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the plenary session, continuously improve political quality and professional ability, and promote the implementation of various decision-making arrangements.” Liu Zhongsen, general manager of Tianmao Real Estate Company of Xijian Group, said that vigorously promote the construction of clean and honest enterprises, shape Pro-clear political and business relations, give full play to the role of the party organization in the construction of clean and honest private enterprises, actively build a long-term honest and self-discipline mechanism that dares not, cannot, and does not want to be corrupted, based on the position, hard training skills, creating the first and striving for excellence, the brand Make it bigger and louder, make the enterprise more refined and stronger, and reflect the responsibility of private enterprises in the comprehensive construction of clean and honest Shanxi.

Grassroots cadres must act in an all-round way to build a clean and honest Shanxi. Zhang Chengyun, deputy mayor of the People’s Government of Dajiao Town, Jiangxian County, said that in the past year, the construction of a clean and honest Shanxi has been promoted in depth, the political ecology has moved towards a lasting cleanliness, the environment for business development has become more relaxed, the party style and government style have taken on a new look, and the social style The morale of the people continues to improve. On the way to the exam, as grassroots cadres who get along with the people day and night, they should be unswerving practitioners of comprehensive and strict party governance, and strive to implement the major goal of comprehensively building a clean and clean Shanxi into the smallest grid and specific practice, based on The job is “people-oriented”, maintain the focus of “learning first”, keep the bottom line “discipline as the key link”, and contribute to our province’s resolute victory in the fight against corruption and the construction of a beautiful political ecology. (Yang Wenjun, Zhao Xiangnan, Yang Wen, Chen Junqi, Li Lian, Deng Weiqiang, Gao Jianhua, Yan Shumin, Yaojia)

