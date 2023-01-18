【In-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China】

Author: Yao Dong (Researcher at Shanghai Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era)

For every step forward in theoretical innovation, theoretical arming must follow suit. In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that “arming the whole party with the party’s innovative theory is the fundamental task of the party’s ideological construction”, and emphasized that “the system of arming the whole party with the party’s innovative theory, educating the people, and guiding practice should be improved.” “. This is a major measure to promote the ideological and theoretical construction of the party in the new era. On the new journey, we must uphold and consolidate the guiding position of Marxism in the ideological field, unswervingly use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to forge the soul, and unswervingly use the party’s innovative theory to arm the entire party, educate the people, and guide practice.

1. Persevere in using Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense the heart and forge the soul

If a nation wants to be in the forefront of the times, it must have theoretical thinking and correct ideological guidance for a moment. In the new era, we must persist in arming the entire party, educating the people, and guiding practice with the party’s innovative theories. We must persevere in using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense our hearts and souls, unify our thinking, will, and actions. As contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era combines theory and practice, and systematically and in-depth answers to a series of major issues of the times that are related to the development of the party and the country, and the party’s governance. The banner of thought and the soul of spirit of the people of all nationalities in the party and the country are the guiding ideology that the party and the country must adhere to for a long time. To study and comprehend Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we must grasp the world outlook and methodology of this scientific thought, work hard on learning, comprehension, and practice, and insist on learning and believing, learning and thinking, and learning and doing.

Feel the power of truth in deep study and understanding. To fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, only by studying hard and thinking hard, learning theories from the ground up, reading the original text word by word, understanding the principles chapter by chapter, and guiding the general public while observing the whole picture, knowing the whole picture, and understanding the whole meaning Only when cadres and the masses have a deep understanding of the historical status and significance of this scientific thought, deeply understand the core essence, spiritual essence, rich connotation, and practical requirements of this scientific thought, and deeply grasp the standpoints, viewpoints and methods running through it, can we truly learn and understand. It is necessary to grasp its essence in the standpoint of the people, national ambitions, historical responsibilities, and world responsibilities, and deeply understand that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the party who has passed the test of history, practice, and struggle. The leader of the people who is supported and loved is the leader in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Build a solid foundation of faith through mastery. Carry forward the excellent style of study of Marxism, combine the study of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics with the study of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the important thought of “Three Represents” and the scientific development concept, and study the history of the party and the history of New China , the history of reform and opening up, and the history of socialist development, integrate with the rich practice of carrying out great struggles, building great projects, advancing great causes, and realizing great dreams in the new era, and accurately grasp the historical logic, theoretical logic, and practical logic of this thought. . In the study, pay attention to solving the “master switch” problem of world outlook, outlook on life, and values, further consolidate the foundation of belief, supplement the calcium of spirit, and stabilize the rudder of thought, so as to transform the learning results into Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Faithful faith, firm belief in socialism with Chinese characteristics, and strong confidence in promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way through Chinese-style modernization.

Draw strength from the unity of knowledge and action. The party’s innovation theory is not a dogma but a guide to action. The purpose of learning is all about application. Learning and comprehending is the premise, and using it well and doing it is the foundation. The reason why Marxism works is that the party constantly promotes the modernization of Marxism in China and uses it to guide practice. We must grasp the new situation and new tasks facing the new journey, establish a clear practice orientation, problem orientation, and effect orientation, anchor the goal of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way, and firmly grasp the goal of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. Missions and tasks, fully implement the party’s basic theory, basic line, and basic strategy, put yourself, work, and responsibilities in it, be an active actor and a struggler who overcomes difficulties. Consciously use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to observe the new situation, study new situations, and solve new problems, and reflect the learning results in improving political capabilities and leadership levels, and better satisfying the people’s political, economic, cultural, social, and social needs. The ever-increasing needs in terms of ecology and other aspects are reflected in the enhancement of fighting skills, and constantly create new atmospheres and achieve new achievements in work.

2. Improve and develop various systems and mechanisms that arm the entire party, educate the people, and guide practice with the party’s innovative theories

Arming the whole party with the party’s innovative theory, educating the people, and guiding practice, we must do a good job in system construction, pay attention to the establishment of long-term mechanisms, and make greater efforts to improve mechanisms such as theoretical study and education, theoretical research and interpretation, and theoretical publicity, so as to promote learning and implementation. Keep going in depth, in reality, and in your heart.

Improve the theoretical study and education mechanism. Highlight pertinence and effectiveness, and build a Marxist learning party. Do a good job of the “key minority” of leading cadres, make good use of the important organizational form and learning exchange channel of the party committee (party group) theoretical learning center group, explore and implement a classified and hierarchical management mechanism, and form a learning transmission mechanism under the above-mentioned leadership. Make good use of the basic systems such as “three meetings and one lesson”, theme party days, and centralized training to establish and improve the theoretical study supervision and inspection system. Combined with the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education, guide party members and cadres to continue to learn history to understand, learn from history to increase credit, learn from history to respect morality, and learn from history to practice, inherit the red gene, and continue the red blood. Actively build and make good use of online learning carriers, give full play to the role of learning platforms such as “Learning Powerful Nation”, “Online Academy for Cadres”, and “Online Learning for Cadres” to continuously increase the viscosity of the platform and improve the learning effect. Focus on the important group of young people, arm them with the party’s scientific theories, and use the party’s original mission to guide the young people to unswervingly listen to and follow the party, and make contributions in the great practice of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Improve the interpretation mechanism of theoretical research. The deeper and more thorough the theoretical research, the deeper the understanding of scientific theories, the more conscious you will be in mastering and applying theories. Focusing on the major ideological viewpoints of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, focusing on theoretical system, ideological style and academic creation, continue to promote the construction of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics research center (academy) and the theoretical system of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Accurately grasp the new requirements of the new journey, establish a problem orientation, do a good job in the research and construction of Marxist theory, and increase the intensity of research and summary of major theoretical issues, major practical issues, and major practical experience. Strengthen the compilation and research of Marxist classics, draw wisdom from the historical inheritance of scientific theories, enable the broad masses of the people to have a deeper understanding of the power of Marxist truth, and continuously enhance the political, ideological, and ideological recognition of the party’s innovative theory in the new era. Theoretical identification, emotional identification. In accordance with the requirements of the National Development Plan for Philosophy and Social Sciences during the 14th Five-Year Plan Period, solidly promote the construction of national high-end think tanks and new-type think tanks with Chinese characteristics, scientifically plan, coordinate, cultivate and support the orderly development of various think tanks, and strive to build a clear positioning and distinctive A distinctive and well-structured new type of think tank system with Chinese characteristics. Build a good Marxist college in colleges and universities, build a strong Marxist theoretical discipline, and train a large number of high-quality Marxist theoretical talents.

Improve the theoretical publicity and popularization mechanism. Improve the theoretical publicity and dissemination work system that is oriented to the grassroots and the masses, and promote the party’s innovative theories to enter enterprises, rural areas, government agencies, campuses, communities, military camps, and the Internet within the innovation mechanism. Actively respond to social concerns, tell about new changes, new looks, and new atmosphere through vivid examples, discourse methods that the masses love to hear, easy-to-understand language, and down-to-earth methods, and work hard on detail, detail, and implementation. Realize “the listener loves to listen, the speaker is good at speaking, and resonates with each other”. Launch theoretical products suitable for party members and cadres, young students, intellectuals, and grassroots people to achieve accurate dissemination and effective coverage. In terms of means of communication, it highlights the advantages of new network media, focuses on creating H5, animation, visual data, VR and other forms of expression, actively integrates into the Internet popular culture circle, and effectively improves the arrival rate and like rate of theoretical publicity. Improve the optimization and integration mechanism of various resource platforms, make full use of resource elements such as county-level media integration centers and new era civilization practice centers, and gather, integrate, and optimize allocation efficiency. Establish a preaching team at different levels and in a wide range of fields, integrate various preaching talent resources, increase cultivation and training, and promote the professionalization of the preaching team.

3. Guided by the party’s innovation theory, promote theoretical innovation based on practice

In the new era and new journey, we must unswervingly use the party’s innovative theory to arm the whole party, educate the people, and guide practice. We must have the courage to continuously promote theoretical innovation in combination with new practices, and be good at using new theories to guide new practices. In the “combination of two” In the process, we will continue to open up a new realm of the Sinicization of Marxism and the modernization of Marxism, and create new and greater miracles that will impress the world in the new era and new journey.

Promote the party’s theoretical innovation while keeping pace with the times. The realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is in a critical period. We will face more and more new situations and new problems, the risk test will become more and more complicated, and we will even encounter unimaginable stormy waves. idea. On the new journey, be firm in self-confidence and self-improvement, lead the progress of the times while grasping the historical initiative, continuously improve the ability to use scientific theories to guide us to deal with major challenges, resist major risks, overcome major resistance, and resolve major contradictions, and rely on scientific theories to lead the great cause. Continuously gain advantages, win the initiative, and win the future. Grasp the general trend of history, follow the trend, continue to promote the party’s theoretical innovation, answer the questions of China, the world, the people, and the times with theoretical innovation and science, so as to better respond to changes, grasp the overall situation, and create a new situation.

Promote the party’s theoretical innovation while meeting the needs of the people. Adhering to the “people-centered” value standpoint to promote theoretical innovation is the essential attribute and essential requirement of a Marxist party, and it answers the question of who theoretical innovation is for and on whom. Today, the complexity of the problems we face and the difficulty of solving them have increased significantly, which has put forward new requirements for theoretical innovation. In accordance with the requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to “stand firmly on the people’s stand, grasp the people’s wishes, respect the people’s creativity, concentrate the people’s wisdom, and form a theory that is loved, recognized, and owned by the people”, from the people’s stand, Proceed from the people’s perspective, people’s needs, and people’s experience, give full play to the people’s dominant position, respect the people’s pioneering spirit, maintain the closest relationship with the people, take the people’s yearning for a better life as the goal of struggle, sum up practical experience in a timely manner and carry out new theoretical innovation.

Promote the party’s theoretical innovation while adhering to problem orientation. Adhering to problem awareness and answering the problems of the times is the driving force for theoretical innovation. In the new era and new journey, only by adhering to the problem orientation and continuously promoting the benign interaction between theoretical innovation and problem solving can we continue to open up a new realm of the modernization of Marxism in China. Embarking on the new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, we must constantly “enhance problem awareness, focus on new problems encountered in practice, deep-seated problems in reform, development and stability, problems of urgent difficulties and worries of the people, major problems in the international changing situation, the party’s The outstanding problems faced by the construction of the country, and constantly put forward new ideas, new ideas and new methods to truly solve the problems. Focusing on the new strategic opportunities, new strategic tasks, new strategic stages, new strategic requirements, and new strategic environment facing my country’s development, we should make correct answers in line with China‘s reality and the requirements of the times in solving various problems, and draw conclusions that meet the requirements of the times. The scientific understanding of objective laws forms theoretical achievements that keep pace with the times.

Promote the party’s theoretical innovation in the development of theory. Theoretical innovation can have guiding significance and truth value only when it is closely integrated with the theoretical needs of a country or a nation. The Chinese Communists unify their firm belief in Marxism and scientific treatment of Marxism. On the basis of adhering to the basic principles of Marxism, they master its basic positions, viewpoints and methods, and continuously promote theoretical innovation, providing scientific theoretical guidance for the development of the cause of the party and the people. Make a significant contribution to the enrichment and development of Marxism. At present, our country is in the historical journey of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. We must continue to organically unify the adherence to Marxism and the development of Marxism, adhere to the “two combinations”, and firmly grasp the “six must adhere to” “, use the “arrow” of Marxism more accurately to shoot the “target” of China in the new era, continuously promote theoretical innovation in promoting the more vigorous development of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and lead the development of socialism in the world and create a new form of human civilization. In the process of continuous theoretical creation, we have always maintained the vigorous vitality and vitality of Marxism.

“Guangming Daily” (Version 06, January 18, 2023)

[

责编：孙宗鹤 ]