UNT condemns death of citizen on Av. Bella Vista due to lack of traffic lights

Through a statement to the public opinion, representatives of the party A New Time (UNT) in Monagas condemned the event in which an 83-year-old citizen lost his life after being run over on Bella Vista avenue in maturinat the height of Las Cayenas, due to the lack of traffic lights for several years.

The text states that “the feeling of impotence suffered by citizens due to the indolence of those who badly govern Maturín and Monagas, who use the word only to systematically deceive people, is made manifest.”

They do not work

In the letter you can also read about the promises of the local authorities to resolve the issue of traffic lights, “even that it would incorporate new large-scale and high-tech intelligent equipment, but we see that the signalers at all intersections still do not work, which has caused a new misfortune in the city,” said the head of UNT Monagas.

Mourning

«This Monday, May 8, Maturín woke up in mourning because of these gentlemen; a Monaguense lost his life when he was run over on Bella Vista avenue because there is no way to control the road. It is not only about this avenue, but about others, where accidents that we are not aware of also occur daily, ”the text specifies.

Likewise, the president of the Casita Azul in the eastern entity, described as a mockery the statements offered Tuesday afternoon by the regional authorities, “now they do worry about installing the traffic lights. They waited for a tragedy to occur to be able to react and realize that our claim, and that of society in general, was not a whim nor was it about denouncing for the sake of denouncing; They are directly responsible for what happened.”

Hospital without supplies

In the same way, he maintained that “this whole panorama of disaster leads us to a hospital without supplies, destroyed outpatient clinics, schools on the ground, and communities covered in garbage and with overflowing sewers.”

“We point them out and hold them responsible for this unfortunate event,” Aristimuño said, adding, “if a child dies due to lack of supplies or equipment in a health center because they did not receive adequate care, the blame falls on the authorities and if any The citizen suffers an unexpected event like the one that occurred in Las Cayenas because the municipality does not do its job, it is its responsibility.

Finally, from the political organization he assured “we will continue to face this reality and denounce it. We will continue to raise our voices because that is what the Constitution establishes and it is our right.”

Read Also:

In Aciem they warn that 80% of businesses could close their doors in Maturín