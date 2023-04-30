UNT youth ask Manuel Rosales to be a candidate

youth of a new time They asked the governor of Zulia state and president of the blue awning, Manuel Rosales Guerrero, to assume the presidential candidacy of the social democratic party.

Celeste Pérez, National leader and young UNT said: “Rosales has been a benchmark for constructive dialogue, experience in management and political innovation.”

In this sense, the National JDS leader Jean Capozzi stressed that “experience and youth will be the key to change this country, they will be the weapon to reach every Venezuelan home. Today we come to raise a man who is an example of neat management, that if it is possible to govern in crisis, that is why we want to inform the country that the youth of Un Nuevo Tiempo does have a candidate for the Venezuelan primaries, they have comrade Manuel Rosales Guerrero to get ahead and to raise his voice.

They ask Manuel Rosales to register in the primaries

He reiterated: “Manuel, you have to trust, we young people are hand in hand with you to work and recover, this country has the youth of the party, with the regional and municipal structures to take the great leap and turn this country into Venezuela that we all dream of.”

Likewise, the vice president of UNT Zulia, José Javier Barboza, expressed that “young people want to fill ourselves with opportunities for change and for that a family is needed and that is why we young people speak to the country, to take that path of development, progress and of prosperity that we so badly need. It is important to have a leader who listens, we are clear and we want to ask Manuel Rosales Guerrero to be a candidate for the primaries so that together we can achieve the change that Venezuela needs, that is why today with a lot of responsibility, with a lot of commitment, joy and gallantry, he We tell our friend to assume the baton towards the presidency of Venezuela.

He stressed that “he is a capable man, who has shown good government, who listens to the people, who is there when we need him the most, that is why from the JDS we tell Manuel that we are prepared to write another page in the history of Venezuela that here you have the youth and your party to accompany you in this fight that leads us to 2024”.

The positive of the politician

In the act held in Caracas and replicated in all regions, the young neotemporists stressed that in the different public administrations that Rosales has assumed, her management power, understanding, vision of the future and, above all, the human and social character of who she has been councilor, mayor and governor of Zulia.

They highlighted that in his first year of management he recovered the study program Jesús Enrique Lozada (JEL) in public and private universities and virtual platforms; encouraged production with the Saber y Emprender plan, created the “Ingenuity and Future” program, for robotics studies in public and private schools, from where “Catatumbo” was promoted, a robot that represented us at the Robotics World Cup in 2022 and decreed the December 2 State Artificial Intelligence Day.

