Conflict about another tunnel

The Silscheder Tunnel – for years this would literally be the breakthrough between the Ruhr Valley and the Bergisches Land. If you try to cycle from the Ruhrtalradweg to the Nordbahntrasse in Wuppertal, for example, you have to cross a high mountain with poorly developed cycle paths in Gevelsberg.

“In order to get to the Ruhr Valley, you have to overcome a 14 percent incline so far” so Jacobi. “And families with children can hardly cope with this effort, nor can older people. We will do everything we can, we will also spend all the necessary money, to get a solution that really protects species and is ecologically compatible.”

Signs along the route provide information about the rock

Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen. A recent report by the Biological Station in the Ennepe-Ruhr district identifies the tunnel as one of the most important bat roosts in the area.