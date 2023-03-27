The Bogotá Eastern Perimeter Concession (POB), which connects the municipality of La Calera with the capital, announced that, for one week, until next Saturday, April 1, there will be a total closure of the Tilatá sector at the height of the Los Patios from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am

“We recognize the impacts that these decisions have on the surrounding community and road users. However, security when traveling should be the main objective for this project,” the POB said through its Twitter account.

The measures taken

Through the official statement, the Concession explained that the measures adopted are in an attempt to guarantee the safety of users in this new winter season that is hitting the department of Cundinamarca and especially the municipality of La Calera.

Under this premise, for a term of 10 days, the passage to one lane will be maintained in the Tilatá sector with alternate passages in both directions from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm Likewise, the Perimetral Oriental de Bogotá will have personnel in the Tilatá sector and Arrayanes facilitating mobility in the sector and allowing the passage of ambulances and emergency agencies.

“Since November 12 of the previous year, the Concessionaire has worked with firms of technical experts in studies and definitive designs to intervene the slope of the Tilatá sector, as well as the other slopes that were affected by the winter wave, works that are expected begin to be executed as of April of this year”, indicated the Concession.

Despite the fact that initially the POB had established closing hours from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am, yesterday they announced the new hours.

“This weekend’s weather conditions have allowed progress in the removal of loose rocks found on the slope and in the reconstruction of the protective screen against the fall of material in the Tilatá slope sector. Consequently, thanks to the dialogue with the community, the mayor’s office of La Calera and the inter-municipal companies, it has been decided to modify the night closure, which will go from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am,” the Concession announced.

In this sense, they asked road users to schedule their trips in advance. “We know the implications of these decisions, but the priority will always be the safety of all our users and Concession workers,” they emphasized.

Rainy season

The Mayor’s Office, through the District Institute for Risk Management and Climate Change (Idiger), together with the other entities of the District System for Risk Management and Climate Change attended about 17 events due to the rainy season in the city.

One of the events that must be highlighted is that of a mass removal that occurred in the town of Usaquén in the Santa Cecilia sector, technical visits had already been made to this area on January 11, 2023, at that time They delivered 18 evacuation recommendation acts, but they were not complied with.

On March 24, there was a landslide that was attended to by the entities of the system, an inspection was carried out by technical assistance, evacuation recommendation minutes and 4 restriction minutes were delivered to 17 properties.

Likewise, the Aqueduct and Sewerage Company was activated to carry out the necessary actions for the cleaning of the San Cristóbal ravine, and the Usaquén Local Mayor’s Office.

The Idiger is constantly monitoring not only this sector but the entire city. The operating teams are permanently on alert to deal with emergencies arising from this first rainy season.

Balance of emergencies

There were 17 emergency events: 12 in trees, 1 inadequate sewerage networks, 1 flooding and flooding, and 3 due to mass removal phenomena. They occurred in: Usaquén and Chapinero (4), Usme and Teusaquillo (2), Santa Fe , Engativá, Suba. Barrios Unidos and Rafael Uribe Uribe (1).

So far this year, 535 families have received in-kind aid and at this moment there are 139 family nuclei characterized to receive pecuniary aid.