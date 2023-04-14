The Meta Tourism Institute opened the registration for the candidates for Ambassadors of Meta 2023-2024, a call that will be open until April 30 and will choose the representatives of the department of Meta who will participate in seven national reigns.

Currently, Meta holds several national and international crowns with the ladies María Camila Torres Clavijo, in the National Folklore Reign, in Ibagué; Angie Natalia Cañón, National Queen of Bambuco in Huila; Yesica Tatiana Gómez, international queen of Joropo and Belleza Llanera in Arauca; Zahna Sofia Gil, international queen of Return; Eini González Garibello, National Queen of Beauty, Cane and Sugar, in Valle del Cauca.

This call is addressed to ladies between the ages of 18 and 27, depending on the contest, who have knowledge of tourism, llanero folklore, possess attributes of beauty, sympathy, bearing, distinction and ease of expression, among other requirements that can be consulted. on the website www.turismometa.gov.co or in case of any concerns, contact WhatsApp 3213562185.

The selection process will have stages such as private presentations and an interview with the qualifying jury; folkloric samples, interviews and other phases established by the organization of the contest. Finally, in an election and coronation event, the sovereigns of Meta will be chosen to represent us in the different contests.

The participants who are elected queens will go through the department of Meta to the National Livestock Reign, which will take place from June 12 to 18 in Montería; the National Coffee Reign, which will take place between June 15 and 19 in Calarcá, Quindío; in the National Reign of Bambuco, in Neiva and the National Reign of Folklore in Ibagué, which will take place between June 29 and July 3; to the National and International Reign of the Joropo from August 16 to 21 in Villavicencio; at the National Tourism Reign, from October 12 to 16 in Girardot and finally, at the Santa Bárbara Arauca National Reign from December 6 to 9, in Arauca.

Source: Government of Meta

