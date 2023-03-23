The Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata informs that registration for the different contests of version 56 of the Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata in tribute to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, will be open until Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Registrations are received in person at the offices of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation located at Carrera 19 No. 6N-39 in Valledupar, also by certified mail or by email: [email protected]

After the registration closes, the changes of cashiers, guacharaqueros or accompanying singers of the accordion players or accordion players, can only be made from April 10 to 14.

In the same way, the contestants in all the accordion categories will not be able to repeat any song of the four airs in their order (Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya) in the different rounds or in the semifinal. In addition, as the event is in homage to King Luis Enrique Martínez Vallenato, a song of his authorship must be performed in any of the airs.

In order to give greater dynamics and breadth to the repertoire of the contestants, in the final of the professional accordion contest of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival and as a tribute to the Vallenato King Luis Enrique Martínez, a mandatory song must be performed that will be released by the system ballot, recorded by the minstrel independently of its author. In the air of puya, three songs were chosen that are not his authorship and he did not record them either, since he only composed two. Each professional accordion player at the time of registration will be given the audios of the 20 songs.

The contests that will have a place in this contest are: Professional Accordion, Major Accordion, Unpublished Vallenata Song, Major Piqueria, Amateur Accordion, Youth Accordion, Children’s Accordion, Minor Accordion, Children’s Piqueria and Senior Piloneras, Youth and Children.

Finally, the registration forms, requirements and regulations of the different contests are available on the website: www.festivalvallenato.com

POSITIVE BALANCE

The President of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation, Rodolfo Molina Araújo, said. “The registrations for the different contests are going well, and the interest in exalting the traditional vallenato that has been defended since the creation of the Vallenato Legend Festival in 1968 is noticeable. Also this year is the opportunity to remember and highlight the immense musical feat of minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez”.

Valledupar is ready for this great folkloric and musical event that each year encloses a story in four musical airs that sounds through an accordion, a caja, a guacharaca, a song and a verse that is sung with the soul smeared with happiness.

