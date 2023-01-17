Between December 1, 2022 and January 14, 2023, 50 people were injured by the use of gunpowder in 40 municipalities of Valle del Cauca, except for the special districts of Cali and Buenaventura.

According to María Cristina Lesmes, Secretary of Departmental Health, despite the insistent call to avoid the use of gunpowder, during this period 26 people of legal age and 24 minors under 18 years of age were reported injured by the manipulation of pyrotechnic devices.

“The municipalities with the highest cases are Tuluá with 10 injured, Palmira with six, Cartago and Yumbo five injured each. For the first time in ten years we have a white phosphorus poisoning, a girl in Jamundí. These results mean that we have not learned to have festivities with gunpowder far away, let’s hope that the results of 2023 will be satisfactory, “said Lesmes.

65% presented burns in upper limbs and five late consultations were recorded in the municipalities of Pradera, Cartago, Roldanillo and Palmira with two cases. The largest number of cases was reported in the main December festivities: during Velitas Night, seven were injured, on Christmas Night eight were injured, and on New Year’s Eve, 24 were injured. 88% were men and 12% women.

Of the 50 injured by gunpowder, five are under 9 years of age; children and young people between 10 and 17 years old were the most affected with 19 burns, between 18 and 29 years old there were 16 cases. Seven of the injured were between the ages of 30 and 39 and three people between the ages of 40 and 49.

During 2022-2023, five fewer cases were reported than in the 2021-2022 season, when a total of 55 cases were recorded.

Photo File Occidente newspaper

Comments