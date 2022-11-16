Listen to the audio version of the article

From April 2019 to September 2022, 2.25 million households received the payment of at least one month’s income or citizen’s pension for 5.03 million people involved (the average size of the household is 2.2 people ) with a total disbursement of 25.89 billion. INPS writes it in the Report «Italy in administrative data». In September 2022, compared to 1.16 million recipient cores, there were 2.45 million people involved. The average amount disbursed in the month to households (and the benefit of which falls on all members) was 582 euros for the households receiving Rdc and 282 euros for the households receiving Pdc.

53% of families with Rdc from the first half of 2019 still have it

The generation that entered the income or citizenship pension in the very first months (April, May, June 2019), made up of around 860,000 households, remained in over one out of two cases (457,000 households, equal to 53%) to the extent for the entire possible duration (gross of any temporary interruptions) therefore until September 2022, the last month considered. This can be read in an INPS report which clarifies that the percentage grows in the following cohort. The cohort that entered the second half of 2019, made up of a much smaller number of households, equal to approximately 248 thousand, also remained to the extent possible for the entire duration possible in over one out of two cases (144 thousand households, equal to 58 %). In practice, therefore, around half of the assisted families have not emerged in these three years from the situation of need in which they found themselves at the time of accessing the measure.

Durigon: one cannot think of refusing suitable offers

Meanwhile, the hypotheses of changes to the current regulations are being evaluated. «We are not saying that the citizen’s income must be repressed. But that whoever can go to work must do so. Those who receive the income must have adequate training to re-enter the world of work, one must not think that congruous offers cannot be accepted». Thus, on the citizen’s income, the undersecretary for Labour, Claudio Durigon, addressing the audience of managers of the national assembly of CIDA from the stage of the Music Auditorium.