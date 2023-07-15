“Until the morning”

Manuel Carrasco, who has started his new tour “Corazón y Flecha”, presents a new version of “Hasta por la mañana” with the most important pop band of the moment, Morat.

“Hasta por la mañana”, in its original version, is included in Manuel Carrasco’s latest album, “Corazón y Flecha”, which came out in November 2022 and was number 1 on the charts for no more and no less than four weeks . In addition, the man from Huelva managed to make his “Heart and Arrow” a platinum record with more than 40,000 copies sold.

The artist from Isla Cristina has used this solo version to close his concerts both in Latin America and in Spain, managing to make this moment and his live show a truly exciting party. That is why Manuel Carrasco wanted to enrich the sound of “Hasta por la mañana” by inviting the most popular pop group of the moment to collaborate with him, Morat.

The single, which transmits an energy that is difficult to describe, now manages, thanks to Morat’s participation, to transport the listener to his most special experiences, sensations and memories, managing to connect with a fun, lively and jovial melancholy that invites you to live every moment. as if it were the last.

For this reason, the collaboration between the Colombian group capable of crossing all the borders of the Spanish-speaking world and the Spanish soloist with more than 20 years of experience will not leave any of his followers indifferent.

The post “See you in the morning” appeared first on Diario Occidente.