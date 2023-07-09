Unusual! A Japanese mayor offers statements wearing a sideburn on his head (+photo)

The mayor of the Japanese city of Takizawa, Satoshi Takeda, gave a press conference last Wednesday with a flashy hat in the form of a sideburn, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

In this way, Takeda wanted to promote Takizawa’s annual traditional festival, the Sideburn Festival, which will take place next August 11th. The reporters not only didn’t seem too impressed because of the striking ‘look’ of the mayor, but one of them even urged him to take off his hat, which Takeda did ashamed.

It is reported that the mayor will also wear the unusual garment on the city’s official YouTube channel.

Mayor wears a hat in honor of the Sideburn Festival in Takizawa. | Photo: Web

Mayor promotes the “Festival de la Patilla”

The Festival de la Patilla is so popular that in 2022 it attracted some 3.000 visitors, selling the same amount of sideburns in less than two hours. The organizers hope that this year the number of 4.000 visitors, details the medium.

Takizawa mayor, Satoru Takeda, promoting this city’s upcoming Watermelon Festival. https://t.co/ApSbDx4ijB pic.twitter.com/gpf6H7Yemr — Mulboyne (@Mulboyne) July 6, 2023

