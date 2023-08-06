UNUSUAL: Lula’s lawyer in the Lava Jato case took office as a new member of the Brazilian Supreme Court – EntornoInteligente

Cristiano Zanin, 47, is specialized in business litigation. His appointment caused controversy due to the close personal relationship he has with the Brazilian president

Cristiano Zanin, former defense attorney for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, at a hearing in the Brazilian Senate for his candidacy for the country’s Supreme Court, in the Federal Senate of Brasilia, June 21, 22023. Pedro Franca/Senado Agency/ Handout via REUTERS

Lawyer Cristiano Zanin assumed a seat on the Brazilian Supreme Court on Thursdayfor which he was proposed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom he defended in the trials that led him to prison for 580 days in the Lava Jato case.

Zanin’s nomination by Lula generated controversy due to the close personal relationship that exists between the two, but all this was ignored by the Senate, which last June approved his appointment with a large majority of 58 votes in favor and 18 against.

The ceremony was attended by Lula himself and the authorities of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, along with some 500 guests.

As required by court protocol, it was an act without speeches and only the president of the court, Rosa Weber, spoke very briefly to “welcome” Zanin, who praised “his legal culture, his technical preparation and excellence ”.

Zanin, 47 years old and specialized in business litigationHe is also a scholar of the abusive use of legal mechanisms as a means of political persecution, of which he has argued that the current president was a victim.

Cristiano Zanin with Lula

In fact, these studies guided his defense of Lula in the cases of alleged corruption that had led him to prison, which were finally annulled by the Justice, with which the progressive leader recovered his freedom and his political rights, to dispute the elections that won last year.

Zanin has assumed the vacancy opened in the Supreme Court by Judge Ricardo Lewandowskiwho retired last May when he turned 75, the age limit for the members of the country’s highest court, which now once again has all its eleven members.

By replacing Lewandowski, Zanin will take charge of the processes in which that judge acted as instructor.

Among them, there is one in which the court must decide whether the government of Lula’s predecessor and greatest political antagonist, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, was “ignorant” in the face of the covid pandemic, which left more than 700,000 dead in Brazil.

The habeas corpus that changed everything

His authorship was the “habeas corpus” that made it possible for the Supreme Court to annul the corruption convictions that led Lula to prison for 580 days in 2021.

After countless unsatisfactory resources, his winning thesis was based on one small detail: a jurisdictional error between courts.

That victory was decisive, as it allowed the top leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) to run in the 2022 elections, defeat the far-right Jair Bolsonaro and return to the Presidency on January 1.

From that ruling, Zanin managed to knock down all the processes for suspicions of corruption related to Operation Lava Jato that the former trade unionist was facing, reinforcing his idea that he had been the object of “judicial persecution.”

Cristiano Zanin, former defense attorney for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, at a hearing in the Brazilian Senate for his candidacy for the country’s Supreme Court, in the Federal Senate of Brasilia, on June 21, 2023. Pedro Franca/Senado Agency /Handout via REUTERS

His strategy, which he maintained stoically from the beginning, managed to get even the then judge who imprisoned Lula, Sergio Moro, was declared “partial”. His crusade on behalf of the president was also recognized by the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

Although his choice for the high court raised a certain amount of dust in some legal and political sectors, which are suspicious of his proximity to the current ruler, something that has been repeated in previous appointments regardless of ideological bias.

José Antonio Dias Toffoli, for example, was proposed by Lula in the final stretch of his second term (2007-2010) as a lawyer for the PT and André Mendonça was a general lawyer for the State when he was nominated by Bolsonaro.

An unknown until reaching Lula

Until he jumped to the forefront of the legal profession in 2013 defending Lula and, more recently, advising him on the electoral campaign, Zanin was a complete unknown to the general public.

Descendant of Italian migrants and born in Piracicaba, a thriving city in the interior of Sao Paulo that lives from agriculture, He is the son of a teacher and a lawyerwhere his passion for law came from.

Cold in appearance, gelled and always in a suit, he graduated in 1999 at the Pontifical Catholic University of Sao Paulo (PUC-SP).

He spent most of his career in the private sector. He began to make a name for himself in the legal world at the law firm of his father-in-law, Roberto Teixeira, an old friend of Lula’s and the architect of the two’s meeting.

A judicial dispute with his father-in-law caused him to set up his own law firm last year in an exclusive neighborhood of Sao Paulo with the also lawyer Valeska Zaninthe woman with whom he has been married for two decades and has three children.

“Some call me a ‘personal lawyer’ because I fought for individual rights against all odds; They also classify me as a luxury lawyer because I defended business causes; And they still call me a public defender as if it were a demerit, ”he stated in his presentation.

Far from these qualifications, Lula referred to him as a “friend” and a “partner.”

