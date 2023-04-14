Home News Unusual number of cases of cutaneous diphtheria
Unusual number of cases of cutaneous diphtheria

Since last summer, 170 pieces of evidence have been reported that belonged to an outbreak among refugees Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of the German Press Agency on request (data status April 12). In almost nine out of ten cases it is about so-called skin diphtheria, no deaths were known. According to the information, migrants who have entered Germany are affected by the most recent outbreak, mostly from Syria and Afghanistan. The RKI explained that there were no cases in this connection among caring staff or in the general population.

