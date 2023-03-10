On Monday afternoon, a man came to the police station in Memmingen with a rather unusual request. Because he was currently homeless, the man looked for a place to sleep and hoped to find a place with the police. As it turned out, the officers were able to help him, but not quite in the way the man had imagined.

Man wanted on arrest warrant

According to the police, the man stated that he was satisfied with everything. He would also sleep in a prison cell. During the routine check, it turned out that there was actually an arrest warrant against the 35-year-old. The officials were able to comply with his request and commit him to a prison cell.