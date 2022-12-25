On March 11, 2022, Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang attended the closing meeting of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China. (Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

[Look at China News on December 24, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Miao Wei) When the CCP epidemic re-emerged on a large scale, on December 23,Xi JinpingMeet with those who went to Beijing to report on their workHong Kong Chief Executive Lee Kar-chao.A few times before the former chief executive came tozhongnanhaiThe debriefing is different. This time Xi Jinping did not sit on the so-called “dragon chair“, the “Emperor Cup” on the table also changed from two to one, which aroused the attention of the outside world.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

Xi Jinping no longer sits on the “dragon chair” when meeting Hong Kong’s chief executive”

According to Xinhua News Agency, on the afternoon of December 23, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the Hong Kong Chief Executive who reported his work in Yingtai, Zhongnanhai, Beijing, and listened to his work report. When Xi Jinping met with the Li family, the official arranged for the Hong Kong media to film the first 5 minutes.

Official media photos show that Xi Jinping and Li Jiachao first took off their masks for a group photo, and then the two continued to talk without wearing masks.

According to a Radio Free Asia report, Xi Jinping is used to sitting on the “Dragon Chair” in the hall of Yingtai, Zhongnanhai. The bright yellow teacups are still used, but this time only one teacup was placed in front of Xi Jinping, instead of the two previous times. In terms of clothing, except for Li Jiachao, all the men, including Xi Jinping, wore dark ties. Only Li Jiachao wore a bright red tie, which stood out.

Overseas pro-democracy leader Wei Jingsheng pointed out in an interview with Free Asia that “Dragon Cup” and “Dragon Cup” are traditional Chinese culture, which has long been deeply rooted in the consciousness of Chinese people. Xi Jinping suddenly removed the “Dragon Chair”, which shows that Xi Jinping has a guilty conscience in the face of criticism from within the party. In order to reduce criticism, it is possible to take more than this one measure, remove the dragon chair, and then take some measures, including acknowledging that we want to develop the economy, some statements made by Xi Jinping in the past when he was particularly arrogant, and now stepping back step by step. It shows that the struggle within the party is also very fierce. Everyone accused him very seriously. He also began to be a little scared. .

In addition, it is worth noting that Han Zheng and Ding Xuexiang attended Xi Jinping’s meeting with the Li family at the same time. Ding Xuexiang, Xi Jinping’s confidant and director of the Central Office, was promoted to the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China at the 20th National Congress. It is generally believed that he will succeed Han Zheng as executive vice premier and is expected to be in charge of Hong Kong and Macau affairs.

In 2016, when Xi Jinping received Leung Chun-ying, the then chief executive of Hong Kong, in Zhongnanhai, officials began to show Xi Jinping sitting on a dragon chair in a high-profile manner. At that time, some scholars interpreted: Xi Jinping not only admired Mao’s status and power, but also envied the emperor’s status and pomp. But on Friday (23rd) the interview with the Li family was overtime, and the “Dragon Chair” was no longer seen.



On December 23, 2022, Xi Jinping met with Hong Kong Chief Executive Li Jiachao in Yingtai, Zhongnanhai, Beijing, and the “dragon chair” was no longer seen. (Image source: video screenshot)



In 2016, photos of Xi Jinping sitting in the rosewood “dragon chair” listening to the debriefing of the chief executives of Hong Kong and Macau sparked heated discussions. (Image source: CCTV screenshot)

Xi Li sees Hong Kong chief executive’s official media reporting Li Keqiang late

The Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China postponed the report on Li Keqiang by one day and published it after the report on Xi Jinping. On the 22nd, Li Keqiang received Li Jiachao in Ziguangge, Zhongnanhai. Vice Premier Han Zheng, who was in charge of Hong Kong and Macau affairs, and Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, were present.

During the meeting, Li Keqiang said that Beijing will adhere to “one country, two systems” and implement “patriots governing Hong Kong”, and urged the Hong Kong government to focus on maintaining Hong Kong’s status as an international financial, trade and shipping center and building an international technology center. Li Keqiang also talked about the issue of customs clearance that is of common concern in China and Hong Kong.

The official media did not report on the 22nd that Li Keqiang met with the Hong Kong Chief Executive. Regarding this, Chinese affairs commentator Lin Heli told French Radio on the 23rd that the Central Propaganda Department did not want Li Keqiang to be “too showy” because Xi Jinping was troubled by the epidemic and his dignity was frustrated. , I don’t want others, especially the “non-Xi faction” to grab too much light, but Li Qiang, the next prime minister candidate, has not yet taken office, so Li Keqiang can only save the “last flashlight”. As for Li and Xi’s meeting with the chief executive on the next day, the general establishment believes that it is related to the epidemic.

It is reported that in 2020 and 2021, the then Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam went to Beijing to report on her work on the same day. She was first received by Li Keqiang in Ziguangge, Zhongnanhai in the morning, and met by Xi Jinping in Yingtai, Zhongnanhai in the afternoon. Afterwards, Xinhua News Agency will report on Xi and Li’s activities separately on the same day, and the reporting time is also Xi first and Li second.

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint is subject to Chinese authorization. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.