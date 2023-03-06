Home News Unusual traffic accident in Antioquia
News

Unusual traffic accident in Antioquia

by admin
Unusual traffic accident in Antioquia

This weekend there was a particular traffic accident in El Peñol, Antioquia; Apparently, a motorcyclist lost his vehicle when taking a curve, so the motorcycle ended up on top of a farm gate.

Photo: Internet socket

The driver of the motorcycle that was left lying on the side of the road, was assessed by the El Peñol Volunteer Fire Department and later transferred to an assistance center.

The authorities preliminarily indicated that the motorcycle hit the ravine and was immediately catapulted until it was trapped in the fence.

The incident that occurred in the Patillón sector, on the road that leads from El Peñol to San Vicente, in eastern Antioquia, fortunately did not leave people dead; However, the investigation is already underway to determine how the events occurred.

See also  Domho inaugurated, the home automation house for weak people

You may also like

Requests over 2.6 billion for the Btp Italia...

El Salvador, from criminal gangs to authoritarianism

We are Colombia, not a mess

Robotic arm with cobot functions

Pyongyang says its rocket engine “gives guarantees” for...

During the two sessions, the former political judge...

Milan stock exchange stable, rise consolidates, Tim, Piaggio...

MINED and Higher Education Institutions launch “Join the...

Erotic dessert business causes controversy in Cali

Instructions for Temple and Family History Leaders—2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy