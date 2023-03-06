This weekend there was a particular traffic accident in El Peñol, Antioquia; Apparently, a motorcyclist lost his vehicle when taking a curve, so the motorcycle ended up on top of a farm gate.

The driver of the motorcycle that was left lying on the side of the road, was assessed by the El Peñol Volunteer Fire Department and later transferred to an assistance center.

The authorities preliminarily indicated that the motorcycle hit the ravine and was immediately catapulted until it was trapped in the fence.

The incident that occurred in the Patillón sector, on the road that leads from El Peñol to San Vicente, in eastern Antioquia, fortunately did not leave people dead; However, the investigation is already underway to determine how the events occurred.