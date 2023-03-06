Serbian tennis pro Novak Djokovic will not take part in the Masters tournament in Indian Wells. The world number one had withdrawn, the organizers announced on Sunday evening (local time). A reason was not given – but Djokovic should not have received a special permit to enter the USA due to his missing corona vaccination.

The 35-year-old did not play in Indian Wells last year because he has not been vaccinated against the corona virus and vaccination is a prerequisite for entering the USA. That is why Djokovic recently applied for an exemption for the tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. The corona restrictions should not be lifted until May.

The tournament in the US state of California begins on Monday with qualification. Dominic Thiem is in the main draw thanks to a wild card, and Djokovic is replaced by Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.