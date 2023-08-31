Unveiling the Theme of the 2023 CIFTIS: “Technology Empowers New Cultural Tourism, Creativity Leads New Consumption”

2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services to Showcase New Cultural Tourism Achievements

Beijing, August 31 – The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) is set to unveil the theme of “Technology Empowers New Cultural Tourism, Creativity Leads New Consumption” at Shougang Park on September 2. This announcement was made during a special press conference on cultural and tourism services of the event.

This year’s cultural tourism service will see the participation of 817 companies, including 47 from the world‘s top 500 companies and industry leaders. Nearly 200 activities, such as cultural performances, lecture salons, and interactive experiences, will be organized to showcase the latest achievements of Beijing in becoming a national cultural center and its significant contribution to the development of the cultural industry.

Beijing has been focusing on integrated development, creating new scenarios for cultural integration, and providing momentum for the high-quality development of the cultural industry. The integration of culture and technology will be a highlight of this year’s CIFTIS cultural and tourism service. By utilizing digital technologies like 3D imagery, satellite remote sensing, and digital twins, a unique immersive multi-scenario experience space will be created to bring together tradition and modernity.

The “Most Beautiful Central Axis” exhibition series will showcase this integration of tradition and modernity. It will feature projects like the magnificent central axis, the metaverse central axis, the four seasons central axis, and the grand narrative of the central axis. Visitors will also get to admire the unique central axis sound mailbox and the ancient city of Tongzhou after digital three-dimensional restoration. Interactive experiences will enable the audience to witness the changes of the canal over centuries.

Cultural products will take center stage at this year’s cultural tourism service. Award-winning works from Beijing’s “Five Ones” Engineering Award and popular films like “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” will be displayed interactively. The event will also showcase new formats of cultural consumption such as immersive performing arts spaces and various cultural experience scenes including digital scroll experiences, outdoor light and shadow art exhibitions, and museum cultural and creative products.

The 2023 CIFTIS cultural tourism service promises to be an immersive and enriching experience for visitors, creating new splendor in cultural consumption. With the integration of technology and creativity, Beijing continues to demonstrate its commitment to promoting the high-quality development of the cultural industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

