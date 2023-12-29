Unwanted Christmas gift for well-known sexologist and her neighbors: “My sense of security is completely gone” (Ghent)

Sexologist Chloé De Bie and her car with a smashed side window. — © if

Sint-Denijs-Westrem –

The neighborhood around the Soenenspark in Sint-Denijs-Westrem received unwanted visits from burglars around Christmas. Unknown criminals entered four homes and the car of sexologist and relationship therapist Chloé De Bie. “I was also broken into during my last holiday.”

The day after Christmas, the doorbell rang at Chloé De Bie’s practice in Sint-Dionysiusstraat in Sint-Denijs-Westrem. “An attentive gentleman who was waiting for the bus had seen how the window of a car with my company logo had been smashed,” says Chloé De Bie (34), owner of the car in a striking fuchsia color. “A swimming bag that is always in my car was completely turned inside out. No valuables were stolen, but that doesn’t matter to me. I get the creeps from comments like: you should not have left a bag in the backseat, just like those signs: No loot, no thief. Isn’t that pure victim blaming? You don’t say to someone who was raped: yes, but you shouldn’t have worn a short skirt, do you? If I leave my cell phone somewhere, does that give someone the right to take it? No, right?”

Kerstinbrekers

“I cried a lot,” says Chloé. “It is the umpteenth time that my sense of safety is affected. My parents’ shop has been broken into many times, as has every address I’ve ever lived at. Last holiday I was on holiday abroad with my family. When we returned from dinner, it turned out that burglars had started their way in our holiday home. In addition to the feeling of fear, there is the whole administrative hassle with the insurance company. You also need to find someone to replace your broken window. And what does it all bring? I have never heard from the police afterwards that the thief was arrested.”

Chloé De Bie is not the only local resident whose Christmas party was thoroughly ruined by a burglary. “The day before, on Christmas Eve, four homes had already been broken into in the Soenenspark area between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.,” says Bart De Cocker of the Ghent police. “That points to the same perpetrator.” There is no trace yet of the burglars, who could easily escape via the nearby Kortrijksesteenweg.

Large dog

A local resident said on social media that at 3 o’clock that night a witness had seen a white van driving around with big lights shining from the side of the vehicle towards the houses. “The fact that burglars would drive around with such spotlights is new to us,” said the police spokesperson. “It also seems to me to be an overly conspicuous way for burglars to find suitable homes.”

The police are once again calling on people to be extra careful on New Year’s Eve. “If you are not celebrating at home, it is best to take precautions. An alarm, cameras, a timer that sounds every now and then, leaving lights on: it can all help. Simply closing your front door behind you is no longer enough.”

“I already have a big dog running around the house,” warns Chloé De Bie. “And now would you excuse me, because my water pipe has also burst…”

Share this: Facebook

X

