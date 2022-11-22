Listen to the audio version of the article

Introducing the “opt-in” system into Italian law with respect to commercial telephone calls for the purpose of sending advertising material or direct sales or for carrying out market research or commercial communication. This system, recently adopted in the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, provides for the prohibition of making telephone calls of a commercial nature to fixed or mobile telephone numbers belonging to subjects who have not previously given their consent to receive such communications.

This is the objective of the bill of the Pd group of the Chamber (first signatories Pìero De Luca, Debora Serracchiani, Anna Ascani), of two articles, for “the establishment of the register of authorizations for commercial communications and the quality of communication services to customers”. The bill was presented in Montecitorio on 15 November, and illustrated today, Tuesday 22 November. Secondly, the proposal intends to enhance the quality and effectiveness of consumer helpline services.

The business cannot make calls without the consumer’s consent

Everything revolves around the “opt-in” system. “It is a question – reads the text of the proposal – of a radically different system compared to the one existing today in Italy and in other European countries based, however, on the so-called “opt-out”, by virtue of which a company can make calls commercial without having to ascertain in advance the existence of an explicit consent, with the limit of the existence of an express opposition entered by the consumer in a special register. In other words, in the opt-out system, the company is entitled to call any telephone number of a user, unless the consumer has not declared an express opposition to it, thus imposing on the aforementioned consumer the burden of taking steps to register the aforementioned objection in the register provided for this purpose. On the contrary – the document continues -, the opt-in system prohibits the company from making telephone calls unless a specific consent has previously been expressed by the consumer, who therefore does not have the burden of taking action in this management if it intends to avoid unwanted communications”.

Quality of communication services to customers

The second article aims to establish minimum quality standards for communication services to customers, to guarantee the interests of users of services of priority importance from a socio-economic point of view for citizens, such as water supply and distribution services energy, passenger air transport, passenger rail transport, passenger maritime or inland waterway transport and passenger transport by bus or coach, as well as postal services, paid conditional access audiovisual media services or where customers provide or undertake to provide personal data, electronic communications services, including telephone services, and financial services.