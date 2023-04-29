Home » Up to 12 years in prison for the former mayor of Menderes
The investigation of ‘Irregularity in tenders’ and ‘bribery’ in İzmir’s Menderes Municipality has been completed and the details of the indictment have been revealed. In the investigation initiated by the Menderes Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the expert assigned to the file examined a total of 10 garbage collection and construction equipment rental tenders in 2018-2021, and determined that the crime of ‘rigging the tender’ had occurred in 7 tenders. It is under-stated that the public suffered a loss of 9 million 934 thousand liras in the said tenders. […]

