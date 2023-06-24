Up to 18,000 procedures are processed each month by the IESS

From January to May 2023, the provincial coordination of Care Services al Citizen of the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS) in manabí attended 93,245 face-to-face procedures.

An average of 18,000 face-to-face procedures are processed monthly at the IESS Manabí agencies.

Users can access care from 33 procedures in person50 by web application, 31 by virtual window and 16 online.

For face-to-face care users they must schedule an appointment online from the iess.gob.ec website, enter “Shifts for citizen service”, choose the day, time and place.

“The implementation of management models such as online shift scheduling allows timely service to be provided in approximately five minutes,” he said. Vincent Zavalaprovincial director of the IESS Manabí (e).

In addition, he said, there is the support staff “I guide you”, who direct and advise citizens in the procedures

In the province, the IESS has a Universal Care Center (CAU) and five Citizen Service Attention Centers.

Immediate services are offered there to affiliates, retirees and citizens in general, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to a press release from the IESS.

Among the procedures that are carried out in person at the care centers are key unlock, bank account validationupdate of personal data, request for patron code and change in payment method for pensioners.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS), in Manabí, collected 129,305,529 dollars for contribution forms and employer arrears.

The IESS reported in a press release that these resources make it possible to improve benefits and services for the benefit of the insured.

In the first quarter of 2022, 115,824,735 dollars were raised.

