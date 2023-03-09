ABU DHABI: Hypermarkets and supermarkets in the UAE have announced massive price discounts on goods for Ramadan, which is expected to begin on March 23.

According to Khaleej Times report, shoppers will be given up to 75% discount on more than 10,000 food and non-food products during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the report, Lulu Hypermarket has announced a big discount campaign in Ramadan in its 97 hypermarkets in the United Arab Emirates. Shoppers will be able to avail up to 60 percent off on select items. These include groceries, food products, fresh items, home appliances, electronics and furnishing products. Apart from this, more than two hundred products will be sold at the same price.

The company Carrefour has also announced a discount of up to 50% on more than 6 thousand products.

Al-Adil Trading has announced a discount of 45 days, this discount scheme, which started fifteen days ago, will continue until a few days after Eid.

Union Coop has also given customers the opportunity to buy more than 10,000 basic food and non-food products in the month of Ramadan, with a discount of up to 75%.

Almaya Supermarket has also started discount campaign for 45 days on more than 480 items, special discount has been given on 480 items.