The recent epidemic prevention and control forms are severe and complex. In accordance with the requirements for the prevention and control of new coronavirus pneumonia, in order to provide safe and convenient medical services to the general public and effectively protect the lives and health of the people, Tangdu Hospital released the medical treatment related matters of patients on the evening of August 17. notice.

The hospital strictly implements the real-name system and makes full appointments for treatment at different times, and does not provide on-site registration services. After the appointment is successful, arrive at the hospital 30 minutes ahead of the appointment time and see the doctor in an orderly manner. 1. To make an appointment by phone, please call: 029-84778505. 2. To make an appointment at the window, make an appointment at the clinic service station on the 1st floor of the Second Outpatient Department. 3. Online appointment, WeChat public account, Alipay life account.

The hospital emergency department, pediatric emergency department, and fever clinic are open 24 hours a day. The hospital requires that you wear a mask during the whole process of entering the outpatient building, maintain a safe distance, actively scan and present the “Shaanxi One-Code Pass” and “Itinerary Code”, strictly measure the temperature, and cooperate with the staff to check the appointment information or checklist before entering the outpatient clinic. When visiting a doctor, you must wear a mask throughout the entire process, sit in separate seats, maintain a safe distance, and strictly implement the “one person, one consultation room”, and do not enter the consultation room at will. Minimize the number of accompanying persons when visiting the hospital to reduce the risk of the epidemic. For those who cannot scan the code for inspection, such as the elderly and children, they must conduct on-site investigation and fill in the “Patient Commitment”. Those who conceal or lie about the spread of the epidemic will be investigated for legal responsibility.

Newly admitted patients and accompanying persons entering each ward for admission procedures must hold a nucleic acid negative certificate within 24 hours. The ward is strictly controlled, and personnel are strictly prohibited from entering and leaving at will, and accompanying persons are not allowed to be exchanged.

Implement “every entry must be checked” for fever clinic patients. For various invasive procedures in outpatient clinics, a 24-hour nucleic acid negative result is required before examination and treatment can be carried out. If you have a fever or a history of living in high-risk areas in China or abroad within 14 days, or a history of contact with patients with new coronary pneumonia, do not make an appointment for a new coronavirus nucleic acid test on WeChat, and take the initiative to go to the fever clinic.

Fasting for half an hour before nucleic acid sampling, stop smoking, chewing gum, drinking water, etc. Nucleic acid testing location: the south side of the first hospital and the third hospital. Nucleic acid detection time: 08:00-23:30

Enter the WeChat public account and select the diagnosis and treatment service → “Report query” column, you can query the laboratory test, imaging results, nucleic acid report, and medical treatment information.

The following people should go directly to the fever clinic of the hospital for investigation and treatment, and avoid taking public transportation when going to the hospital

(1) Patients with a history of living at medium and high risk within 14 days.

(2) Patients who have a history of suspected contact with confirmed cases in Xi’an within 14 days and have intersections with their activity trajectories.

(3) Patients whose health code and itinerary code are red, yellow or gray.

(4) Patients with symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, decreased or lost sense of smell and taste, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, conjunctivitis, muscle pain, and diarrhea.

In order to reduce the risk of cross-infection, Tangdu Hospital provides “Internet hospital online medical treatment” services for the majority of patients (except emergency patients), and more than 500 experts in 34 departments provide online services for “online follow-up, medical insurance payment, medicines. distribution, nucleic acid testing appointments, inspection appointments, online issuance of electronic hospital certificates”, etc.

Ma Xiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press