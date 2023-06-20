Update for Dapr extension for AKS and Arc-enabled Kubernetes

AzureCloud NativeNachhaltigkeit

Friday 16 June 2023

Documentation: Sustainable software development with Azure Kubernetes Service

A sustainability guide on Microsoft Learn will help you and your organization optimize your AKS workloads for greener IT.

Thursday 15 June 2023

Now available: Landing Zone Accelerator for Azure Container Apps

Landing Zone Accelerators provide you with architectural guidelines, reference architectures, reference implementations, and automations to deploy workloads on Azure.

Thursday 15 June 2023

Azure VMware Solution: These are the innovations in June

Azure VMware Solution has received its monthly update, various functions have been added again in June – check out the new possibilities.

Tuesday 13 June 2023

New possibilities with Azure Arc Enabled SQL Server

Learn the benefits of connecting SQL Server to Azure Arc – watch the demos and get helpful advice on how to get started.

