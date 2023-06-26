Update of the privacy policy for Otto.de

The marketplace on Otto.de offers online retailers the opportunity to offer their own items in their own name and for their own account. However, since the retailer can maintain its own seller profile and process buyer data itself, Otto.de must have its own imprint and a legally compliant data protection declaration. Due to a change in Otto.de’s data protection guidelines, we have adjusted our data protection declaration. Read more about updating the privacy policy in our post!

Briefly to Otto.de

In the past, only goods of all kinds sold by Otto GmbH & Co. KG itself were offered for sale on Otto.de. Otto has now opened up to online retailers and also enables online retailers to use the reach of Otto.de for their own sales via a marketplace function.

Online retailers who want to offer goods via Otto.de maintain their own seller profile and process buyer data for order processing (in particular delivery) independently.

From a legal point of view, it is therefore essential that online retailers provide their profiles on Otto.de with a legally compliant imprint and a data protection declaration specifically for marketplace sales.

Update of the privacy policy on Otto.de

Otto changed the data protection guidelines in May 2023 and, among other things, founded a separate company (OTTO Payments GmbH) for payment processing for the payment methods advance payment, direct debit, invoice and installment purchase.

OTTO Payments GmbH is a subsidiary of the Otto Group. On the data protection information page, Otto provides the following information about payment processing by OTTO Payments GmbH:

“3.1.2.1. OTTO Payments GmbH / offer of payment methods

On otto.de, payment methods (e.g. purchase on account, installment purchase) are offered by OTTO Payments GmbH (“OTTO Payments”). OTTO Payments is a subsidiary of the Otto Group. Otto Payments is entitled to carry out a so-called risk assessment before granting the payment method selected by the customer. Depending on the selected payment method, the risk assessment may include a credit check and/or a check to avoid order fraud. Details on data processing by OTTO Payments can be found under OTTO Payments data protection information.

In the future, all payment methods will be offered by OTTO Payments for all purchases made on otto.de. If a payment method is granted by OTTO Payments and used by the customer, the payment claim is also processed by OTTO Payments. This has the advantage that a uniform payment process is guaranteed.

So far, OTTO has also offered payment methods on otto.de. Due to this circumstance, OTTO has collected information about the payment behavior of the individual customers who have been granted a payment method by OTTO. OTTO used this information to grant so-called credit lines to individual customers. The information about the granting of a credit line is so-called “positive information”, since it shows that OTTO has assigned the respective customer a positive credit rating and a positive payment history. In connection with the changes described (offer of payment methods by OTTO Payments), OTTO is entitled to provide the following positive information:

Amount of the basic credit line granted Amount of the current credit line Duration of the customer relationship

to OTTO Payments when selecting a payment method that is not reliable in terms of creditworthiness and offered by OTTO Payments (e.g. purchase on account, installment purchase). OTTO Payments uses this information to carry out the credit check, exclusively for the benefit of the respective customer. So it can e.g. It can happen, for example, that OTTO Payments would grant the respective customer a lower credit limit as part of the credit check – without the positive information from OTTO being available – and an installment purchase desired by the customer would be rejected.

The possibility of transmitting the positive information is given from June 1st, 2023 to May 31st, 2024. The legal basis for the transmission is Article 6 Paragraph 1 Clause 1 Letter f) GDPR (balancing of interests). You can object to the transmission at [email protected]. However, filing an objection may result in OTTO Payments not being able to grant you certain payment methods.”

Update of our Otto.de data protection declaration

Due to the change in the data protection information from Otto.de, an adjustment of our Data protection declaration for Otto.de regarding data processing for the purpose of payment processing has become necessary.

We are now making the updated data protection declaration for Otto.de available to our clients in the client portal!

