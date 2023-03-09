Yemenat

Press sources revealed a looming humanitarian crisis due to the delay in disbursing allocations for projects funded by United Nations organizations and their affiliated bodies in Yemen since the beginning of the year 2023.

The sources indicated that disputes arose between service providers and local partners – Yemeni civil society organizations – due to the delay in the disbursement of allocations for humanitarian projects and women’s support projects that were contracted in the first half of 2022 as long-term projects that will continue to be implemented until 2023.

The sources stated that the disputes reached government agencies in some governorates after service providers submitted complaints against a number of Yemeni civil society organizations for that reason, which led to the suspension of the implementation of service and relief projects related to displaced women and men in several Yemeni sites and camps, due to the delay in disbursing agreed project allocations. With the organizations documented contracts.

The sources stated that the delay came as a result of updates made by the UN organizations to the financial system, which led to obstructing the disbursement of these allocations since the beginning of the year 2023 without significant indicators so far, according to the project executors, who confirmed that the allocations for projects agreed upon in the year 2022 were not disbursed despite the passage of Almost two months into the new year.

Sources warned Delaying the disbursement of funds may exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, which has been raging for eight years, in light of the continuation of the war, the increase in poverty rates, and the waves of displacement that have reached record levels.