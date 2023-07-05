Updates to Consular Fees in Cuba: What You Need to Know

Title: Cuba Updates Consular Fees in Compliance with New Migratory Measures

Subtitle: Resolution 8/2023 standardizes fees and procedures for Cuban consular services

Date: [Current Date]

[City], Cuba – The Cuban government has released Resolution 8/2023, officially updating the consular fees in response to the recently implemented migratory measures. The resolution, published in the Official Gazette of Cuba, aims to streamline and unify the provisions related to the Consular Fee and its application.

The new norm ensures that the consular fees correspond to the adopted migratory measures and consolidates all relevant provisions into a single resolution. According to the information provided, the fees will be charged in US dollars or euros, in line with the rates established in the Tariff.

Strict compliance with the tariff has been mandated for heads of Cuban diplomatic missions and consular officials. They are prohibited from altering the consular rights, either by increasing or decreasing them, as established in the Tariff.

To shed light on the revised fees, the Cuban government has provided detailed information regarding the consular services offered and the corresponding charges as follows:

1. Registration or certification of registration in the Consular Registry:

– Issuance of the card or certification of consular registration or its duplicate:

$10 (USD), 12 EUR, $20 (USD) in the United States

2. Passport applications:

– For the first time, renewal or loss (over 16 years, validity of 10 years):

$180 (USD), EUR 180

– For the first time, renewal or loss (under 16 years, validity of 5 years):

$140 (USD), EUR 140

– Provisional:

$80 (USD), EUR 70, $100 (USD) in the United States

3. Travel and Transit Document Issuance:

– $80 (USD), EUR 70, $100 (USD) in the United States

4. Extension of stay abroad:

– For each month of stay abroad:

$40 (USD), EUR 40, $150 (USD) in the United States

5. Travel extension:

– Regardless of the time for which the extension is authorized:

$40 (USD), EUR 40, $40 (USD) in the United States

6. Passport visas or issuance of a flying visa:

– $55 (USD), EUR 55, $50 (USD) in the United States

7. Tourist card:

– Blank tourist card for sale:

$10 (USD), EUR 17, $50 (USD) in the United States

– Filled out by consular officer:

$15 (USD), EUR 22, $50 (USD) in the United States

8. Authorization to enter the country for Cuban citizens:

– When traveling with a foreign passport:

$80 (USD), EUR 80, $130 (USD) in the United States

9. Change of migratory category:

– By applying to the consular officer:

$80 (USD), EUR 80, $20 (USD) in the United States

– For granting the category change:

$20 (USD), EUR 25, or $20 (USD) in the United States

With the issuance of Resolution 8/2023, the Cuban government aims to ensure transparency and consistency in the application of consular fees across all Cuban consular offices. By unifying the regulations related to the Consular Fee and its procedures, the government seeks to facilitate the migration process and provide an improved experience for Cuban citizens and foreigners alike.

For further information on the consular fees or any related inquiries, individuals are advised to contact their nearest Cuban diplomatic mission or consular section.

Note: The updated fees mentioned in this article are subject to change.

