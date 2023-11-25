Home » UPE and University for Productive and Technological Development of Buenos Aires sign Framework Agreement
UPE and University for Productive and Technological Development of Buenos Aires sign Framework Agreement

Delivery of the agreement signed between the UPE and IUDPT.

The coordinator of International Affairs of the Private University of the East (UPE), Presidente Franco headquarters, Juan Szymankiewicz, handed over the agreement signed by the rector, Dr. Roberto González Vaesken, to the rector of the University for Productive and Technological Development (IUDPT), of the city of Buenos Aires; Mariano Gabriel Álvarez, where he proceeded to culminate the respective signings.

The IUDPT is a University Institute oriented to science and technology with the purpose of linking with the business, entrepreneurial and educational sector.

The projected academic offering of the IUDPT includes the following majors:

Undergraduate: University Technician in Biotechnology and University Technician in Bioengineering.

Degree: Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology and Bioengineering.

Postgraduate: Specialization in Bioinformatics; Master in Bioeconomics; and Master in Environmental Microbiology.

The specific agreement will be framed in cooperation and exchange on technological innovation and artificial intelligence and where doors are opened to receive ideas or technological-based projects, and together work on them to transform them into business units.

