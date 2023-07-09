UPE establishes institutional link with the National University of Avellaneda

Director of the UPE was received by the rector of the Buenos Aires institution.

The Universidad Privada del Este (UPE-Paraguay) initiates an institutional link with the National University of Avellaneda (Argentina), through a visit that the dean of the Faculty of Sciences and Technologies, Ing. Gustavo Adolfo Arévalos Maciel, who was received by the academic authorities of the aforementioned Argentine house of higher studies, with whom he toured different laboratories that that university has, located in the city of Avellaneda, Province of Buenos Aires.

Eng. Jorge Calzoni, rector of the University of Avellaneda in Buenos Aires, received the dean of the Faculty of Sciences and Technologies of the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE), Eng. Gustavo Arévalos Maciel.

The University of Avellaneda stands out in the field of University Extension, favoring spaces for dialogue with the various sectors of the community that contributes to the training of professionals committed to social needs, enabling the development of practices that guarantee equity and quality of the institutions.

The Ing. Arévalos noted the importance of the institutional management of UPE, which is in the progressive expansion of academic and scientific cooperation, aimed at complementing capacities, institutional strengthening and internationalization of universities.

“It is essential to revalue the role of institutional strategies for the promotion of international cooperation, currently very diversified in terms of modalities and geographical areas,” he said.

“We work with other institutions to improve our organizational models and management standards, the training and specialization of our professors and researchers, the contents and teaching methods, the offer of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, the participation of professors from other countries, the mobility of students and outreach and outreach activities. We are going to generate a dynamic that can be enriching ”, she declared.