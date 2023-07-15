UPE forms a student branch of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers

Informative talks for the formation of the student branch of the IEEE in the UPE.

The Faculty of Sciences and Technologies of the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE), President Franco headquarters, held days of informative talks on the formation of the student branch of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) in said house of higher studies.

The IEEE is a global organization dedicated to advancing technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity. It brings together engineers, scientists, technologists and professionals in more than 160 countries.

On this occasion, the president of the IEEE Student Affairs Commission in Paraguay, Eng. Lucas Moreira, instructed teachers and students on the steps to follow to register as a member, and thus, form the IEEE student branch in the UPE.

The IEEE attaches great importance to young people, considering them as the future of the organization. The Student Branch consists of a group of students from the same university, to organize different types of scientific-technical events, training, visits to unique facilities and other complementary activities.

“We encourage this activity and invite our students to get involved, as it ensures personal and professional enrichment, through learning, establishing a network of contacts, opportunities and experiences, thanks to the benefits offered by this student branch”, they left glimpse directors of the UPE.

