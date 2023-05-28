UPE invites you to participate in the artistic festival for University Kindness Day

*The event, which aims to collect donations for those most in need, will be held on June 13 at the Sports Center of the Presidente Franco headquarters.

The Universidad Privada del Este (UPE), President Franco city headquarters, invites you to participate in the 13th Edition of the artistic festival for University Kindness Day, a great event of solidarity and humanism, open to the public, organized annually by the faculty of Administrative and Accounting Sciences and that this year all the careers of the faculties of the aforementioned house of higher studies are added, through the directorates and university extension committees. promoting the culture of volunteering and social responsibility as fundamental values ​​in the integral formation of students. The intention is to collect donations from the entire community consisting of blankets, shoes, coats, non-perishable food, and cleaning products and supplies, which will be distributed to children’s homes, the elderly, and communities in vulnerable situations.

On this day, the work of those students, professors and university personnel who dedicate their time and effort to carry out actions that benefit the university community and society in general is recognized, said lawyer Luis Dávalos Fernández, director of Communications at UPE .

He added that the College Kindness is a reminder that each person can have a positive impact in the world, and that small actions can make a big difference in the lives of others.

“The Superior Council of the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE), instituted this important event of solidarity and humanism, with its resolution No. 15 of the year 2010 and from there the Faculty of Administrative and Accounting Sciences has been carrying out the Day of the University goodness. On this occasion, all the races of the faculties of the university are added, to make it a big event”, expressed Dávalos Fernández.

The Director of Communications stated that the campaign already began on Monday, May 22 and that from that day they receive donations. In this sense, he asked the educational community, the surrounding community of Area 5 of the Presidente Franco city to bring their donations. He indicated that all the proceeds will be taken to children’s homes, the elderly, communities in vulnerable situations, through the directors of each race, extension directors and members of extension committees.

“The invitation is made, we want to have a nice event, we want the educational community of the UPE to express itself in solidarity and be able to bring their donations. The great festival will have the election of Miss University Goodness and Mister University Goodness, in addition to artistic and cultural numbers, in the Sports Center of the headquarters of President Franco of the UPE”, finally stressed the lawyer Luis Dávalos.